NFL Players That Have Retired During/Just After The 2025-26 Season The NFL offseason has marked the end of an era for many beloved players who have left an indelible mark on the game. From franchise quarterbacks to dominant linemen and electrifying playmakers, this year’s retirements feature a star-studded group of athletes who defined their positions and inspired fans across the league. Love B 105.7? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. These players not only brought talent and passion to the field but also served as leaders and icons for their teams, leaving legacies that will be celebrated for years to come. In this article, we take a closer look at the players who have decided to hang up their cleats in 2025, celebrating their achievements and the impact they’ve had on the game. RELATED | Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again Phillip Rivers – QB Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Philip Rivers, at 44 years old, officially retired after a brief three-game comeback with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2025 season. Known for his fiery competitiveness and unique throwing motion, Rivers had a storied career spanning over two decades. He initially retired in 2021 but returned to help the Colts in a challenging season. Despite losing all three games in his comeback, Rivers showcased his leadership and football IQ, keeping the team competitive. Post-retirement, Rivers plans to focus on coaching high school football in Alabama and spending time with his family

C.J. Ham – FB Source: Michael Owens / Getty C.J. Ham retired after a nine-season career with the Minnesota Vikings. An undrafted free agent out of Augustana University, Ham became a reliable fullback and team leader. He played in 141 games, accumulating 119 rushing yards, 681 receiving yards, and scoring eight touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, Ham was also a team captain in his later years. His journey from a small college standout to an NFL mainstay is a testament to his hard work and versatility.

Rob Havenstein – T Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Rob Havenstein retired after an impressive 11-season career with the Los Angeles Rams. Drafted in the second round in 2015, Havenstein became a cornerstone of the Rams’ offensive line, starting all 148 regular-season games he played. He was a key contributor to the Rams’ success, including their Super Bowl LVI victory. Known for his leadership, Havenstein served as a team captain for four consecutive seasons and was instrumental in mentoring younger players. Despite injuries limiting his 2025 season, his legacy as a steady and reliable presence on the offensive line remains

Robert Woods – WR Source: Logan Bowles / Getty Robert Woods announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. A versatile and dependable wide receiver, Woods played for multiple teams, including the Rams, where he was a fan favorite. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Rams, highlighting his strong connection to the franchise. Woods was known for his precise route running, blocking ability, and leadership on and off the field.

Bradley Bozeman – C Source: Michael Owens / Getty Bradley Bozeman retired after an eight-season NFL career, having played for the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers. Known for his versatility and reliability, Bozeman started as a left guard before transitioning to center. He was a key contributor to his teams’ offensive lines, starting 16 games in multiple seasons. Bozeman expressed gratitude for the lessons, friendships, and memories from his career and plans to focus on family and life on his farm in Alabama

Dan Skipper – T Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Dan Skipper retired after a nine-year NFL career, most notably with the Detroit Lions. Known for his massive 6’9″ frame and versatility, Skipper was a fan favorite in Detroit, often serving as a swing tackle and extra blocker in jumbo packages. He started 16 games in his career, with his most significant contributions coming under head coach Dan Campbell. Skipper plans to transition into coaching, starting with the East-West Shrine Game.

Rick Lovato – LS Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty Rick Lovato retired after an 11-season NFL career, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won two Super Bowl championships. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Lovato was a reliable long snapper, playing 135 games for the Eagles before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. Known for his specialized skill set, Lovato leaves behind a legacy of consistency and success in one of football’s most underappreciated roles

Will Clapp – C Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Will Clapp retired after an eight-season NFL career, primarily with the New Orleans Saints. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Clapp defied the odds to become a versatile and reliable interior lineman, appearing in 66 games and starting 22. His final season in 2025 was cut short by a foot injury during the preseason, but he remained active as a mentor and de facto coach for younger players. Known for his grit and connection to Louisiana football, Clapp is expected to transition into coaching, potentially with the Saints.

Drew Dalman – C Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty Drew Dalman retired at the age of 27 after five NFL seasons, including a Pro Bowl appearance with the Chicago Bears. A Stanford graduate and son of former NFL lineman Chris Dalman, Drew prioritized his long-term health, citing concerns about the risks of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other injuries. Despite having two years left on a lucrative contract, Dalman chose to step away after playing every snap in the 2025 season. His decision reflects a growing trend of players retiring early to safeguard their future well-being

Ryan Kelly – C Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl center, retired after a 10-season NFL career. Drafted 18th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, he became a key player on their offensive line, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023, along with a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020. Kelly was instrumental in supporting running back Jonathan Taylor’s record-breaking performances. After nine seasons with the Colts, Kelly joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. However, his final season was plagued by injuries, including multiple concussions, which led to extended time on injured reserve. At 32, Kelly announced his retirement, reflecting on a successful career and expressing gratitude for his experiences in the league.

1. Adam Theilen – WR Source: Getty Adam Thielen has announced he has officially retired following the 2025 season. Recently, he requested to be waived by the Vikings to join a playoff-contending team for his final games. The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers, where he will finish his career before officially stepping away from football.

2. David Bell – WR Source: Getty David Bell, a standout wide receiver from Purdue University and the Cleveland Browns, recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 24 due to an off-field injury that posed significant health risks. At Purdue, Bell earned accolades such as Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019) and Big Ten Receiver of the Year (2021). He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American in 2021. Over three seasons, he recorded 2,946 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns, and 232 receptions, cementing his legacy as one of Purdue’s all-time greats. Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns, Bell played parts of three seasons, recording 41 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Za’Darius Smith – LB Source: Getty Za’Darius Smith, a standout NFL edge rusher, has officially announced his retirement, closing out an impressive professional career. Smith, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles in September 2025, started two of his five games for the team and notched 1.5 sacks in that brief stint. His playing time decreased recently, with a season-low 17 snaps in his final game. Smith amassed strong career statistics, playing 143 games throughout his 11 seasons. He totaled 339 tackles, including 222 solo and 117 assisted, alongside 69.5 career sacks. He also recorded 10 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries, underscoring his value as a disruptive pass rusher. Smith’s career included significant contributions with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Lions, and Eagles, establishing himself as one of the most impactful defenders of his era.

4. Xavien Howard – CB Source: Getty Xavien Howard, Indianapolis Colts cornerback and four-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement from the NFL after four games this season. The 32-year-old cited a desire to prioritize his family and faith. Howard, a two-time league interceptions leader, leaves behind a decorated career, including 29 interceptions and two All-Pro selections. Full Story From Kevin Bowen.

5. Derek Carr – QB Source: Getty The longtime Raiders quarterback, known for his leadership and precision passing, retired after a decade in the league. Carr leaves behind a legacy of resilience and professionalism.

6. Julio Jones – WR Source: Getty One of the most dominant wide receivers of his era, Jones retired as a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, leaving an indelible mark on the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL.

7. Patrick Peterson – CB Source: Getty The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro cornerback retired after a stellar career, known for his lockdown coverage and versatility in the secondary.

8. Zack martin – G Source: Getty A cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line, Martin retired as one of the best guards in NFL history, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro selections.

9. Frank Ragnow – C Source: Getty The Lions’ reliable center retired after anchoring Detroit’s offensive line for several seasons, earning Pro Bowl recognition for his consistency and toughness.

10. Tyron Smith – OT Source: Getty A dominant force at left tackle for the Cowboys, Smith retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, solidifying his place as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

11. Terron Armstead – OT Source: Getty Known for his athleticism and technique, Armstead retired after a successful career with the Saints and Dolphins, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

12. Ryan Ramczyk – OT Source: Getty The Saints’ stalwart right tackle retired after years of elite play, highlighted by an All-Pro selection and multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

13. Jason Peters – OT Source: Getty A future Hall of Famer, Peters retired after a remarkable 20-year career, earning nine Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections as one of the best left tackles in NFL history.

14. Mike WIlliams – WR Source: Getty The Chargers’ big-bodied receiver retired after a career marked by highlight-reel catches and a knack for making plays in critical moments.

15. CJ Mosley – LB Source: Getty The four-time Pro Bowler retired as one of the most consistent and intelligent linebackers of his era, leaving a lasting impact on the Ravens and Jets.

16. Ndamukong Suh – DT Source: Getty A dominant defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, Suh retired after a career defined by his power, durability, and disruptive presence on the line.

17. Brandon Graham – DE Source: Getty The Eagles’ heart and soul on defense retired after 13 seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl-winning strip-sack and a Pro Bowl selection.

18. Sam Hubbard – DE Source: Getty The Bengals’ defensive end retired after a solid career, known for his relentless motor and key contributions to Cincinnati’s defense.

19. David Andrews – C Source: Getty The Patriots’ dependable center retired after anchoring their offensive line for nearly a decade, earning two Super Bowl rings along the way.

20. Micah Hyde – S Source: Getty The versatile safety retired after a stellar career with the Packers and Bills, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a reputation as a playmaker in the secondary.

21. Mason Crosby – K Source: Getty The Packers’ all-time leading scorer retired after 16 seasons, leaving behind a legacy of clutch kicks and consistency.

22. Mitch Morse – C Source: Getty The Bills’ reliable center retired after a career marked by his intelligence and leadership on one of the league’s top offensive lines.

23. Michael Pierce – DT Source: Getty The run-stuffing defensive tackle retired after a career spent anchoring the interior for the Ravens and Vikings.

24. Keanu Neal – LB/S Source: Getty Known for his hard-hitting style, Neal retired after a career as a hybrid linebacker-safety, making an impact with the Falcons and Cowboys.

25. John Cominsky – DE Source: Getty The versatile defensive end retired after a solid career, contributing as a rotational player for the Falcons and Lions.

26. Jordan Travis -QB Source: Getty The former Florida State standout retired after a brief NFL stint, transitioning to a new chapter in his football journey.