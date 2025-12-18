Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

If you’re looking to skip the stress of cooking at home this holiday season, several Indianapolis-area restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering everything from Asian fusion to classic steakhouses.
Here’s a list of places where you can enjoy a meal this Christmas eve and day :
1. Asian Harbor
203 W. Michigan St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This downtown restaurant serves a blend of Chinese and Japanese dishes, including sushi, stir-fries, and hibachi dinners.
2. Benyue
6020 E. 82nd St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve only)
Known for its dim sum, Benyue offers a wide range of dishes, including stuffed pig intestines and chicken feet.
3. Buca di Beppo
35 N. Illinois St. and 659 US 31 S. Greenwood
Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This Italian-American chain is serving up classic pasta dishes, soups, and salads. They also offer carryout packages like the Holiday Feast.
4. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle
14 W. Maryland St.
Open: Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 2 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Indulge in a 38-ounce New York strip steak, or choose from the regular steakhouse menu.
5. Eddie Merlot’s
3645 E. 96th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This steakhouse features a holiday menu with wagyu meatballs, braised short ribs, and elk chops.
6. Fat Rooster
1 S. Capitol Ave.
Open: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
A Hyatt Regency gem offering upscale breakfast dishes, sandwiches, and pizza.
7. Fogo de Chao
117 E. Washington St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Savor the churrasco experience with fire-roasted meats served tableside.
8. McCormick and Schmick’s
110 N. Illinois St.
Open: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Enjoy a three-course holiday meal, with options like filet mignon, swordfish, and cheesecake for dessert.
9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room
30 S. Meridian St.
Open: 4 – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 1 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Feast on fresh seafood, including crab legs, lobster, and oysters.
10. Okaya Sushi and Hibachi Kitchen
11009 Allisonville Rd., Fishers
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)
A Japanese spot offering hibachi, sushi, and bento meals.
11. Prime 47 Carmel
14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel
Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve only)
Enjoy traditional steakhouse fare before the restaurant closes for Christmas Day.
12. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
45 S. Illinois St., 2727 E. 86th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 3 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Ruth’s Chris offers a classic steakhouse menu along with a daytime holiday lunch.
13. Santorini Greek Kitchen (Holiday Buffet)
Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Parkway W.
Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve)
This Mediterranean buffet features dishes like gyros, moussaka, and baklava.
14. Sullivan’s Steakhouse
3316 E. 86th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Sullivan’s offers a special holiday menu, with steak, seafood, and a variety of wines.
15. Tomo Japanese Steakhouse
7411 N. Keystone Ave.
Open: Noon – 9:30 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Enjoy traditional Japanese dishes like sushi, tempura, and hibachi at this northside restaurant.
16. Wisanggeni Pawon
2450 E. 71st St.
Open: Noon – 10 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Taste Indonesian specialties like nasi goreng (fried rice), beef rendang, and Javanese noodles.
17. Yak and Yeti
11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, Fishers
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This spot serves Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan dishes, including curries and yak dumplings.