As the air turns crisp and leaves start to fall, nothing hits the spot like a steaming bowl of chili. Indianapolis has no shortage of spots serving up hearty bowls—whether you love it classic, Cincinnati-style, or paired with an iconic burger. Here are the Best Chili Spots in Indianapolis to Warm Up This Fall:

1. Nick’s Chili Parlor 📍 2621 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis A true Indy institution since 1974, Nick’s Chili Parlor is often the first name locals think of when it comes to chili. Their 5-Way Chili (spaghetti, beans, onions, cheddar, and chili) is a fan favorite, but they also serve it over hot dogs for a quicker fix. Old-school, affordable, and loaded with Hoosier charm. 2. Workingman’s Friend 📍 234 N. Belmont Ave., Indianapolis Known as one of the best burger joints in the city, Workingman’s Friend also quietly serves a killer bowl of chili. It’s hearty, flavorful, and the perfect companion to their legendary double cheeseburger. The no-frills, cash-only vibe makes it a true Indy classic. 3. Broad Ripple Brewpub 📍 842 E. 65th St., Indianapolis This cozy English-style pub doesn’t just brew good beer—it’s also known for its chili. They offer both a meat version and a vegetarian option, making it one of the few spots in Indy where everyone at the table can enjoy a bowl. Perfect for a chilly fall evening. 4. Skyline Chili 📍 Multiple Indy Locations (including Southport Rd. & 86th St.) While Cincinnati-style chili isn’t originally Hoosier, Skyline has carved out a strong following in Indianapolis. Their spaghetti-based chili dishes topped with mountains of shredded cheddar are unique and addictive. It’s not traditional Indiana chili, but it’s worth the detour if you want something different. 5. Gold Star Chili 📍 8028 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis Another Cincinnati-style option in Indy, Gold Star is Skyline’s spicy cousin. The chili here leans a little more robust in flavor, and locals love debating which chain does it better. If you’re a chili fan, it’s worth trying both. 6. John’s Famous Stew 📍 1146 Kentucky Ave. A longtime staple on the west side, John’s has been serving bowls of thick, hearty beef stew and chili since 1911. If you want old-school comfort food with serious flavor, this is the spot. 7. Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery 📍 301 W. Washington St. Located downtown, Loughmiller’s is a popular pre-game and lunch spot that serves up a thick, flavorful chili topped with shredded cheddar and onions. It’s a go-to for Colts fans on game day.