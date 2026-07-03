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The Top 4th of July Movies to Watch This Independence Day

Nothing says “Happy 4th of July” like fireworks, grilled food, and a great movie night.

Whether you’re winding down after a day of celebration or keeping the patriotic vibes going, these movies are perfect for your Independence Day lineup.

Here are some of the top picks that scream red, white, and blue:

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1. Independence Day

You can’t have a 4th of July movie list without this one. Aliens invade Earth, and it’s up to a ragtag group (led by Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum) to save the planet. It’s got action, drama, and a killer speech from President Whitmore. Iconic.