Source: Kellee Edwards / other

20 Scenic Hiking Trails Near Indianapolis You’ll Want to Explore

One of the perks of living in or visiting Indianapolis is how easy it is to escape into nature.

Whether you want a quick lunchtime walk or a weekend adventure, the city and surrounding areas offer no shortage of trails for hiking, strolling, or simply unwinding outdoors.

You’ll find everything from densely wooded paths and peaceful creeks to modern art installations nestled in nature.

These hiking spots are perfect for solo explorers, couples, and anyone looking for a break from the city grind.

Check out 20 Scenic Hiking Trails Near Indianapolis You’ll Want to Explore below!

1. The EcoLab at Marian University

3200 Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis

A hidden gem in Indy, the EcoLab is open to the public and features trails winding through wetlands, woodlands, and wildlife habitats.

It’s also home to native Indiana species, including birds, beavers, and owls. Look out for seasonal nature programs like guided bird walks and educational events.