Simple ways to make a company party feel more personal

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A corporate event feels more personalized when it speaks to the people attending it. Get creative with employee ideas, tell stories of teams, and create options to let guests experience an event as they wish.

This is important because an event cannot fix a poor corporate culture alone. According to Gallup, only 32 percent of the American workforce was fully engaged at work in Q2 2024. A well-planned company party can let people know their effort is valued.

Ask Employees Before Planning the Company Party

Send a brief survey to know how to choose the theme, food, and timing of your event. Get opinions about what could make the company event fun.

Act based on the responses. Do not plan a night-time event when most of your guests prefer a daytime experience. Input will be appreciated.

Honor People with Detailed Stories

Avoid long speeches full of general praise. Tell stories of employees who have overcome some challenges or helped a colleague. Details will sound more truthful and help the audience to get to know a particular person better.

Strong social connections could improve a person’s health and help to cope with stress, the CDC Connection Guide states. Do not forget to honor those employees who usually do not speak much. Ask managers in advance for examples of people’s good deeds to ensure recognition of all achievements.

Choose Entertainment That Fits the Team

A cover band may suit your fun-loving sales department, but maybe your dinner will go better with a comedian. An entertainer must fit guests’ tastes, not your business event standard package. Just conduct a quick vote to decide.

Organizers can review speakers and live acts through JLA. Regardless of your choice, provide some space where guests can have a conversation without loud noise in the background. Good entertainment energizes guests without controlling the event entirely.

Add Small Details Guests Can Recognize

Use project pictures as decorations for tables and screens. Name food and mocktails in reference to inside jokes known by everyone. These details can transform an average room into a record of the team’s achievements for the year.

A company retreat could also use this approach with local snacks or playlists compiled by employees. Corporate team-building activities will not seem artificial if they align with the team’s interests. Just let guests opt out of the activities without drawing attention.

Ensure Your Event Is Comfortable for Everyone

Find out food requirements privately and label all dishes. Provide alcohol-free drinks that look just as nice as the others. Organize zones for active and relaxed guests. This will help employees who are reserved feel comfortable without exposing them.

Good planning will save you from additional costs. The Events Industry Council recommends that planners not place any food until it is really necessary, which helps reduce event food waste. Fewer serving rounds will help preserve freshness.

Finish With a Meaningful Memory

Provide every guest with a note written by a manager instead of branded merchandise. It should contain appreciation for only one of the person’s achievements. People tend to remember sincere words longer than a branded gift.

A personalized company party does not require a large budget. What it really requires is careful selection that will show you planned everything for this particular team.

Learn more about local entertainment on our website.