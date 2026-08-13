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Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

The flooding has already prompted road closures and localized evacuations across the state.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Flooding will remain a concern across Indiana through the weekend and into early next week following a devastating stretch of heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the NWS Indianapolis, said additional rain is possible through Saturday, but uncertainty remains over where the heaviest rainfall will develop.

“I can’t rule out some additional rainfall, but it gets to be more uncertainty as exactly where that’s going to line up across Indiana,” Updike said.

The heaviest impacts are expected along rivers, including the Wabash, White and East Fork White rivers. Updike said some rivers could reach major flood stage and potentially break previous records.

“This is definitely an unprecedented event with lots of impacts, especially north and east of Indianapolis,” he said.

The flooding has already prompted road closures and localized evacuations across the state. Updike said some rivers will take longer to respond to the rainfall and could remain elevated well into next week.

“We’re looking at flooding probably extending into this weekend and early next week,” Updike said.

Another round of severe weather is also expected Thursday.

Updike said a line of thunderstorms moving through Illinois along the Interstate 74 corridor was expected to reach central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, although forecasters are watching for heavy rain as well.

“We’re expecting the heavy rain with this afternoon system to stay south and east of the areas that got heavy rain yesterday,” Updike said.

More thunderstorms could develop overnight Thursday, potentially affecting some of the same areas that have already received significant rainfall.

The additional rain comes as rivers continue rising from earlier storms, increasing concerns about prolonged flooding.

Indiana has also seen an active tornado season. Updike said the latest tornadoes bring the state’s total to 84 tornadoes for the year, including two reported Tuesday and another Wednesday in Knox County.

With more rain and thunderstorms expected, Updike urged residents to remain alert, especially in areas already dealing with flooding.

The combination of saturated ground, rising rivers and additional rainfall could prolong dangerous conditions through the weekend and into early next week.

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week was originally published on wibc.com

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