INDIANAPOLIS — Someone from Indianapolis got $150,000 richer over the weekend.

In Saturday night’s drawing, one Hoosier matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball at a Speedway at 8046 S. Meridian St. on Indianapolis’ south side. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 5-9-35-54-63 with the Powerball of 7 and Power Play of 3X.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $905 million, making it the 8th largest in Hoosier Lottery history.

$150K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com