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$150K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

The lottery ticket was bought at a Speedway on the south side of Indianapolis.

Published on August 10, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Someone from Indianapolis got $150,000 richer over the weekend.

In Saturday night’s drawing, one Hoosier matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball at a Speedway at 8046 S. Meridian St. on Indianapolis’ south side. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 5-9-35-54-63 with the Powerball of 7 and Power Play of 3X.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $905 million, making it the 8th largest in Hoosier Lottery history.

Current image: Hoosier Lottery

$150K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

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