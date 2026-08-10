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Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Indiana’s college landscape is loaded with options, from powerhouse research universities to tight-knit liberal arts campuses, and Niche.com just dropped its 2026 rankings to prove it. The Best Colleges list draws on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of student and alumni reviews, comparing more than 1,000 top schools nationwide.

Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack this year, both earning Niche’s top A+ grade, followed closely by IU Bloomington. But the list goes well beyond the household names. Small private colleges like Wabash and Rose-Hulman punch above their weight, while regional campuses across the state offer affordable, accessible paths to a degree.

Whether you’re chasing a big-time research program or a smaller campus with personal attention, Indiana has a fit.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026.

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1. University of Notre Dame — Notre Dame, IN

Grade: A+ | Indiana’s top-ranked school and one of the most recognized Catholic research universities in the country, known for elite academics and a passionate national fanbase.