Listen Live
Close
Local

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack this year, both earning Niche's top A+ grade, followed closely by IU Bloomington.

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack as top-ranked, elite research universities in Indiana.
  • Small private colleges like Wabash and Rose-Hulman punch above their weight with rigorous academics.
  • Regional IU campuses provide accessible, affordable degree options across the state.
University of Notre Dame Main Building
Source: ReDunnLev / Getty

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Indiana’s college landscape is loaded with options, from powerhouse research universities to tight-knit liberal arts campuses, and Niche.com just dropped its 2026 rankings to prove it. The Best Colleges list draws on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of student and alumni reviews, comparing more than 1,000 top schools nationwide.

Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack this year, both earning Niche’s top A+ grade, followed closely by IU Bloomington. But the list goes well beyond the household names. Small private colleges like Wabash and Rose-Hulman punch above their weight, while regional campuses across the state offer affordable, accessible paths to a degree.

Whether you’re chasing a big-time research program or a smaller campus with personal attention, Indiana has a fit.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026.

RELATED | Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

RELATED | Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

1. University of Notre Dame — Notre Dame, IN

Grade: A+ | Indiana’s top-ranked school and one of the most recognized Catholic research universities in the country, known for elite academics and a passionate national fanbase.

2. Purdue University — West Lafayette, IN

Grade: A+ | A Big Ten research powerhouse with standout engineering, computer science, and agriculture programs.

3. Indiana University – Bloomington — Bloomington, IN

Grade: A | The IU flagship campus, praised for its business school, campus life, and classic college-town atmosphere.

4. Wabash College — Crawfordsville, IN

Grade: A | A small, all-male liberal arts college known for rigorous academics and close faculty relationships.

5. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology — Terre Haute, IN

Grade: A- | A top-tier STEM-focused school consistently ranked among the best undergraduate engineering programs in the country.

6. Indiana University Indianapolis — Indianapolis, IN

Grade: A- | A large urban campus with strong health sciences, medical, and professional programs in the heart of downtown Indy.

7. Taylor University — Upland, IN

Grade: B+ | A Christian liberal arts college known for a tight-knit campus community and strong academics.

8. Indiana University – East — Richmond, IN

Grade: B+ | A regional IU campus offering affordable, flexible degree options for the surrounding community.

9. Indiana University – Kokomo — Kokomo, IN

Grade: B+ | A regional campus valued for affordability and accessible programs close to home.

10. University of Evansville — Evansville, IN

Grade: B+ | A private university known for strong health sciences and a close-knit campus in southern Indiana.

11. DePauw University — Greencastle, IN

Grade: B+ | A well-regarded liberal arts college with a strong reputation in the humanities and pre-professional programs.

12. Purdue University Northwest — Hammond, IN

Grade: B+ | A regional Purdue campus serving Northwest Indiana with growing engineering and business programs.

13. Ball State University — Muncie, IN

Grade: B | A mid-size public university known for strong communications, media, and architecture programs.

14. Earlham College — Richmond, IN

Grade: B | A Quaker-affiliated liberal arts college known for a values-driven, close-knit academic community.

15. Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion — Marion, IN

Grade: B | A Christian university with strong campus life and a growing online and adult-learner presence.

16. Indiana University Southeast — New Albany, IN

Grade: B | A regional IU campus known for a well-regarded campus and southern Indiana accessibility.

17. Valparaiso University — Valparaiso, IN

Grade: B | A private university with strong law, engineering, and nursing programs in Northwest Indiana.

18. Goshen College — Goshen, IN

Grade: B | A small Mennonite liberal arts college known for global engagement and a values-focused community.

19. Butler University — Indianapolis, IN

Grade: B | A private Indianapolis university well known for its pharmacy program and Butler Bulldogs basketball.

20. University of Southern Indiana — Evansville, IN

Grade: B | A public university with a well-regarded campus and strong nursing and health programs.

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026 was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Comments
Conner Prairie logo and text "Step into the story" against a background of trees and foliage.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Connor Prairie

Comments
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Comments
Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Comments
Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

Chick-fil-A’s Code Moo Is Back—Here’s How to Get Free Food Every Week

Comments
A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Comments
Indiana State Fair
6 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

Things Only People From Indiana Say

Comments
2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Spain Wins Second World Cup Title, Beats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time

Comments
Events
A smiling man in sunglasses sitting on the hood of a vintage turquoise car in a grassy outdoor setting.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Don McLean

Comments
A man wearing a Zeppelin graphic t-shirt stands outdoors, and the same man in a later photo stands in a cluttered workshop or garage.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan

Comments
Comedy night event poster with comedians Sean Copeland, Annie, Nick Jordan, and JMV, held at Mad Hatter venue on September 12, tickets $15.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

SOLD OUT: B1057 Comedy Night

Comments
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

Comments
1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

Comments
More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

Comments

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close