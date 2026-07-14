Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size
- Larger markets like NY and LA command bigger slices of NFL revenue due to massive fanbases and sponsorship opportunities.
- Prioritizing big-market teams in prime-time slots makes business sense for the league, but limits smaller teams' national exposure.
- Market size significantly impacts the NFL's televised game schedule, favoring high-rating teams in urban hubs.
Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size
The NFL is home to 32 teams spread across the United States, yet these teams aren’t created equal when it comes to market size. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago represent massive markets, while smaller markets like Green Bay, Buffalo, and New Orleans hold their own charm but often face uphill battles in gaining national exposure.
Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.
Larger markets command a bigger slice of the NFL’s revenue pie, driven by substantial fan bases and abundant sponsorship opportunities in urban hubs. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants operate in high-visibility settings, with millions of potential viewers tuning in weekly.
For the league, prioritizing these teams in prime-time slots makes business sense, networks rely on high ratings to secure advertising revenue.
While that financial logic makes sense for the league, it often leaves smaller-market teams like the Green Bay Packers or Buffalo Bills scrambling for national exposure, even when they field competitive rosters.
Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams Based on Market Size.
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1. Large NFL Markets (over 2 million TV households)
|Team
|TV Market Size
|Approx. Metro Population
|1. New York Giants / New York Jets
|7.453M
|19,216,182
|2. LA Rams / LA Chargers
|5.735M
|13,214,799
|3. Chicago Bears
|3.472M
|9,458,539
|4. Philadelphia Eagles
|2.997M
|6,102,434
|5. Dallas Cowboys
|2.963M
|7,573,136
|6. San Francisco 49ers
|2.653M
|4,731,803
|7. Atlanta Falcons
|2.649M
|6,307,261
|8. Houston Texans
|2.570M
|7,340,118
|9. Washington Commanders
|2.566M
|6,385,162
|10. New England Patriots
|2.490M
|4,919,179
|11. Arizona Cardinals
|2.158M
|5,070,110
2. Medium NFL Markets (1.5–2 million TV households)
|Team
|TV Market Size
|Approx. Metro Population
|12. Seattle Seahawks
|2.099M
|4,044,837
|13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2.035M
|3,342,963
|14. Minnesota Vikings
|1.887M
|3,731,861
|15. Detroit Lions
|1.863M
|4,319,629
|16. Denver Broncos
|1.798M
|2,999,270
|17. Miami Dolphins
|1.693M
|6,258,657
|18. Cleveland Browns
|1.512M
|2,088,251
3. Small NFL Markets (under 1.5 million TV households)
|Team
|TV Market Size
|Approx. Metro Population
|19. Carolina Panthers
|1.291M
|2,754,231
|20. Indianapolis Colts
|1.183M
|2,111,040
|21. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1.166M
|2,422,725
|22. Baltimore Ravens
|1.130M
|2,838,327
|23. Tennessee Titans
|1.102M
|2,102,573
|24. Kansas City Chiefs
|986K
|2,215,244
|25. Cincinnati Bengals
|926K
|2,271,381
|26. Las Vegas Raiders
|834K
|2,336,573
|27. Jacksonville Jaguars
|757K
|1,733,937
|28. New Orleans Saints
|664K
|1,272,528
|29. Buffalo Bills
|613K
|1,166,902
|30. Green Bay Packers
|456K
|331,796
Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size was originally published on 1075thefan.com