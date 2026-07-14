Meta Hosts Free AI Workshop for Lebanon Small Businesses

Source: Meta / Meta

LEBANON, Ind. (July 14, 2026) — With artificial intelligence rapidly reshaping the business landscape, local entrepreneurs in Central Indiana are getting some help from one of tech’s biggest players.

On Monday, more than 50 local small business owners gathered at the Lebanon Public Library for a free, intensive AI workshop. The event was hosted by Meta in partnership with the Boone County Chamber and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

The workshop is part of Meta’s Small Business Community Accelerator program, a national initiative brought directly to Central Indiana. Meta, which is currently constructing a massive, $10 billion data center investment in Lebanon, is looking to extend its footprint beyond infrastructure and directly into the local economy.

Indiana is home to over 530,000 small businesses, representing a staggering 99.4% of all businesses in the state. As these local shops look for ways to remain competitive against national retail giants, digital integration is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. According to recent data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 82% of small businesses using AI say it helps them compete with larger companies, while 95% report that digital tools improve overall efficiency.

While many business owners have dabbled in AI platforms, the workshop aimed to bridge the gap between basic experimentation and true operational integration. Attendees received hands-on training focused on streamlining daily operations, scaling marketing efforts, and driving sustainable business growth.

Alex Burgos, Public Affairs Director at Meta, emphasized that the goal is to build long-term sustainability for local business owners.

“So a lot of what we hear from small business owners is that they’re using AI tools, but they haven’t really fully learned how to use AI tools. What this training is focused on is on showing small business owners how they can turn AI tools into systems that they use regularly.” Meta is committed to the long haul, long-term success of this community. It’s about showing local businesses how AI can really be used in ways that improve their lives.”

For local community leaders, providing access to these advanced tools free of charge is a gamechanger for economic retention and growth. Sean Reaves, Executive Director of the Boone County Chamber of Commerce:

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“They are providing this resource free to our members to come learn about AI. I think AI is something we’re all using… but we’re scratching the surface of the true power that it really has.”

Local business owners attending the event echoed the sentiment, saying that wearing multiple operational hats often leaves little time for technology deep-dives.

Dr. Shelby Wagner, Co-Owner of Pure Life Chiropractic attended the Workshop; “I still see patients every single day. I also do payroll, I also do the taxes… I’m a person that wears multiple hats. So the fact that they’re investing in us small business owners is honestly amazing. I will not miss one of these. It’s really honestly changed our business. I don’t think we would be as successful if we weren’t as open to AI as we are.”

The workshop concluded with live demonstrations and a networking session, leaving local entrepreneurs equipped with practical tech strategies to deploy in their businesses immediately.

Meta Hosts Free AI Workshop for Lebanon Small Businesses was originally published on wibc.com