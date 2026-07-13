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How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis (Closest to Furthest)

Indianapolis earns its “Crossroads of America” nickname honestly, more than half the U.S. population sits within a single day’s drive of downtown. Sitting at the intersection of I-65, I-70, I-69, and I-74, the city is one of the most centrally located hubs in the country, making it a launching pad for road trips of every length.

Whether you’re headed out for a quick weekend getaway or mapping a cross-country haul, knowing exactly how far you are from major U.S. cities can make all the difference in planning.

We ranked some of the country’s biggest destinations by driving time from Indianapolis, starting with the quick hops just over the state line and working our way out to the coasts.

Grab your road trip playlist and buckle up, take a look below at How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis (Closest to Furthest).

RELATED | 8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip

Ohio (Columbus) — 2h 44m (177 mi)

Worth Visiting: Home to a thriving food and arts scene, plus Ohio State football Saturdays that rival any in the country.