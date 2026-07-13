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Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham Can Do Anything

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters he approached Cunningham about the gig roughly eight minutes before she took her walk around the cage.

Published on July 12, 2026

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UFC 329: Pimblett v Saint Denis
Source: Chris Unger / Getty

Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham Can Do Anything

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham added an unexpected line to her resume Saturday night, stepping into the Octagon as a ring card girl at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. Cunningham, already one of the WNBA’s most recognizable and outspoken players thanks to her play on the court and her podcasting side gig, carried the round card before the co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis.

The cameo came together fast. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters he approached Cunningham about the gig roughly eight minutes before she took her walk around the cage. According to White, Cunningham expressed interest in walking around the Octagon on the spot, and he simply gave her the green light.

Once her moment was over, the card delivered little drama to follow. Pimblett finished Saint Denis via D’Arce choke in just 52 seconds, and the night’s headliner was even shorter-lived — Conor McGregor appeared to injure his knee on an opening kick and was forced to withdraw after only a minute and nine seconds.

RELATED | Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Combined, the main and co-main events lasted barely two minutes, an anticlimactic finish to a heavily promoted card.

Cunningham’s appearance wasn’t just a random detour, she was already in Las Vegas ahead of the Fever’s road matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham Can Do Anything was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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