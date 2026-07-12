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Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

The National Weather Service said there will be multiple days this week with the high above 90 and heat index values over 100.

Published on July 12, 2026

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Close-up of thermometer showing high summer temperature against blue sky
Source: Stefania Diaz / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is getting another week of extreme heat.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for multiple days this week, with it getting gradually warmer as the week goes on. Wednesday’s high is currently projected to be 95 degrees.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Crosbie said triple-digit heat index values are also coming back.

“We have the higher humidity as well, so we’re looking at heat indices right around 100 degrees, maybe as high as 102 degrees,” said Crosbie.

Crosbie said it’s not too uncommon to see several days in a row with extremely hot conditions in Indiana. 90-degree highs and heat index values above 100 were common for multiple days in a row leading up to the Fourth of July holiday just last month.

“We had highs a little hotter and we had heat indices up above 105 degrees, but we’re not looking like it’s going to be as hot as it was before the fourth,” Crosbie explained.

According to Crosbie, the inside of a vehicle can get as hot as 130 degrees with the windows up. He reminds drivers not to leave their kids or pets unattended in a hot car.

The next chance of central Indiana seeing rain is on Friday, but Crosbie said the chances for showers that day are low.

“To get a really good relief, like another cold front, it might take at least a week, maybe a little longer,” said Crosbie.

The National Weather Service advises Hoosiers to drink plenty of water, take breaks when working outside, and check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly or without air conditioning.

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week was originally published on wibc.com

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