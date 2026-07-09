Listen Live
Close
Indy

Central Indiana Sees Surge in 'Explosive Diarrhea' Cases

Central Indiana Sees Surge in ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Cases

The CDC describes cyclosporiasis as an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Suffering asian elder in need of medical care feels severe stomach pain clutching abdomen with hands showing deep discomfort
Source: Jiratcha Piamnoppacun / Getty

Central Indiana Sees Surge in ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Cases

Marion County health officials are tracking an unusual spike in confirmed cases of Cyclospora, a parasitic infection commonly known as “explosive diarrhea”.

The county typically logs just three or four cases of the illness per year. So far in 2026, that number has already jumped to 15 confirmed cases, according to Curt Brantingham, media and public information coordinator for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County and the Marion County Public Health Department. Cyclospora cases are reportable to the health department, which is actively monitoring the situation.

The local increase comes amid a larger national trend. The Associated Press reported that Michigan has confirmed 992 cases this year, marking the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in that state’s history and one of the biggest nationwide in recent years. No deaths have been linked to the Michigan outbreak, and health officials have not yet identified a source. Similar investigations are underway in 28 other states, including neighboring Ohio.

The CDC describes cyclosporiasis as an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. How the parasite gets into food and water isn’t fully understood, but officials say avoiding potentially contaminated food and water is the best line of defense. Standard chemical disinfection often fails to kill the parasite, which is more common in tropical and subtropical regions.

RELATED | New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Symptoms usually appear about a week after exposure, though onset can range from two days to two weeks. Nationally, the CDC has logged 145 U.S.-acquired cases between May 1 and June 16.

Central Indiana Sees Surge in ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Cases was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Sunset on Lake Monroe in Indiana
15 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Public Lakes In Indiana

Heat in Germany
7 Items
Wellness  |  Editorial Staff

What To Do When the Heat Index Is High

Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Local  |  Staff

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Hot Weather On Its Way to Indiana

Events
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close