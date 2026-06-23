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Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

From eerie mansions to shadowy cemeteries, the Hoosier State is a treasure trove for those seeking a brush with the supernatural.

What makes Indiana’s haunted locations so compelling is the blend of history and mystery. Many of these sites are steeped in legends of tragic events, restless spirits, and unexplained phenomena.

For thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts, Indiana offers a variety of haunted destinations that promise to send shivers down your spine.

Some are well-known hotspots for ghost hunters, while others are hidden gems with tales that have been passed down through whispers.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana.

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Edna Collins Bridge (Putnam County, IN)

Known as the “Haunted Covered Bridge,” this spot is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl who drowned nearby. Legend has it that if you drive onto the bridge, turn off your car, and honk your horn three times, her spirit may appear. Visitors often report strange sounds and an eerie presence.