Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Officials said some people were trapped by debris during the storms, but no information on injuries.

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

GIBSON CO., Ind –– National Weather Service crews are surveying storm damage Monday after a severe weather outbreak produced multiple reported tornadoes across southwest Indiana, trapping some people in debris and causing damage in several communities.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said numerous rotating storms moved through the region overnight. Many showed tornado signatures on radar and were later confirmed through spotter reports, eyewitness accounts and damage reports from the ground.

Communities reporting tornadoes or tornado damage included Princeton, Newburgh, Chandler, Dale and Grandview in Indiana, as well as areas near Owensboro, Kentucky.

Meteorologist Katie Hickford said Newburgh appears to be among the hardest-hit areas and will be a primary focus of damage survey teams.

“We had many cells moving through the area, and most of them were producing at one point or another,” Hickford said. “Even if it was initially just a signature on radar, many of those were later confirmed.”

The storms developed in southern Illinois before moving into southwest Indiana and continuing east through the night.

“A lot of that activity started across southern Illinois and then moved into southwest Indiana and continued to propagate east through the night,” Hickford said.

Officials said some people were trapped by debris during the storms, but no information on injuries, hospitalizations or fatalities was immediately available. Emergency crews continued damage assessments Monday morning.

Hickford described the outbreak as one of the most significant weather events to affect the region this year.

“This has probably been the biggest event we’ve seen so far this year,” she said.

Forecasters will use several methods to confirm tornadoes, including eyewitness accounts, photographs, videos and radar data.

“The most obvious one is pictures and videos and actual eyewitness reports from the ground,” Hickford said. “The other thing is radar confirmation, particularly the presence of a tornado debris signature.”

The National Weather Service will send survey teams into affected areas to determine how many tornadoes touched down, their paths and their strength.

Hickford said trained storm spotters played a key role in helping forecasters track the storms.

“There are people that we train throughout the year, particularly in the spring,” she said. “We have a set of spotter classes that we do across our entire 58-county area. We train people on how to be spotters for us.”

She urged residents to stay alert when severe weather threatens and to take watches and warnings seriously.

“Make sure that you are really heeding those watches and paying attention,” Hickford said. “A watch is the time to prepare. It’s the time to get ready, pay attention to the weather and have an action plan in place.”

She added, “Know what you’re going to do should you receive a warning.”

Preliminary survey results are expected later Monday, with final tornado ratings and damage assessments to follow in the coming days.

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Travel  |  Casey Daniels

A Look at the Top 5 Car Problems for Hoosiers

Local  |  John Herrick

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IU Kelley Student Starts Business, Sells Creatine to Young Athletes

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Scheduled to Expand

Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display over a city skyline.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close