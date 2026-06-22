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Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper

Indiana is home to some of the Midwest’s most underrated camping destinations, and whether you’re rolling in with a fully loaded camper or roughing it at a primitive site, the Hoosier State has something to offer every type of outdoor enthusiast.

From the rugged, fog-draped hills of Brown County (which often compared to the Great Smoky Mountains) to the stunning Lake Michigan shoreline at Indiana Dunes, the state’s park system delivers incredible variety across its 24 properties.

Families, anglers, hikers, and wildlife watchers alike will find reasons to love what Indiana’s state parks bring to the table.

Primitive campers aren’t left out either, with backcountry options, riverside tent camps, and horse-friendly rustic sites scattered throughout the system.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a week-long adventure, here’s a look at the top Indiana state parks for camping with a camper and where to go when you want to unplug completely.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper.

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1. Brown County State Park — Nashville, IN

Overview: Indiana’s largest state park at nearly 16,000 acres, nicknamed the “Little Smokies” for its resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, with rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. The main campground offers 401 electric sites and 28 non-electric sites, with shower houses and flush toilets throughout. The horsemen’s camp has 118 electric sites and 86 non-electric, plus a primitive horsemen’s area.

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RV note: All RVs and vehicles towing trailers must use the park’s west entrance on State Road 46, two miles west of Nashville. The north entrance has a 9-foot height clearance and 3-ton weight limit.

1405 State Road 46 West, Nashville, IN 47448

(812) 988-6406

in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/brown-county-state-park

What campers say: Reviews highlight the park’s cleanliness, well-stocked restrooms, and an extensive network of hiking and biking trails. The Abe Martin Lodge earns praise for its food and comfort after a day outdoors. On the downside, some campers find certain sites a bit tight or close to main roads, which can cause occasional noise, and peak times require early planning due to high popularity.