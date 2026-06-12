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FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

The World Cup is more than just a sporting event. It's a shared experience, the kind that brings communities together, sparks conversations, and reminds us how much we have in common no matter where we're from.

Published on June 12, 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Previews
Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

There’s nothing quite like World Cup season. The energy is different, you feel it everywhere. People who don’t even watch soccer are suddenly glued to screens, checking scores between meetings, refreshing apps at red lights, and staying up way too late to catch a match happening on the other side of the world. That’s the power of this tournament.

The World Cup is more than just a sporting event. It’s a shared experience, the kind that brings communities together, sparks conversations, and reminds us how much we have in common no matter where we’re from. When that opening whistle blows, none of that other noise matters. Just football, passion, and pride.

And with the 2026 edition happening right here in North America across the USA, Canada, and Mexico the aura hits different.

RELATED | What Teams are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Full Group List

RELATED | Beginners Guide To The 2026 World Cup — Groups, Schedule, Matches And More

We’re not watching from a distance this time. The stadiums are in our backyard. The atmosphere is electric, and the stakes have never felt this close to home.

Sstay locked in from the group stage all the way to the final.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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