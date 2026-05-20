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Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in '24 National Title Rematch

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch

UConn will host Purdue in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 27.

Published on May 20, 2026

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NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut
Source: Brett Wilhelm / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue and UConn have announced a preseason exhibition game for the coming season.

UConn will host Purdue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a venue announced at a later time.

Purdue and UConn last played each other in the 2024 NCAA National Championship in Phoenix, AZ. The Huskies defeated the Boilers 75-60 to claim their second straight national title.

The Huskies are 2-4 all-time against Purdue, with both of those wins coming in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch was originally published on wibc.com

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