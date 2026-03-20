B1057’s Women’s History Month Honorees | Sponsored By RC Electric

This March, B1057 in Indianapolis is shining a spotlight on the incredible women in our community as part of our Women’s History Month celebration. We were thrilled to take submissions to honor the women who others feel are making a difference, breaking barriers, and inspiring others! Throughout the month, we’ve been collecting nominations for women who deserve to be celebrated for their impact and achievements. These women remind us of the power of resilience and the importance of lifting each other up. Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and shared the stories of the incredible women in their lives. Take a look at the selected individuals below and a little more on them! Caitie Ghelhausen Walsh – Owner and Founder of Caitie G Bags Love B's Indy Blogs? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Caitie Walsh is a serial entrepreneur and Indiana native with a lifelong passion for sports, style, and innovation. Her love for sports began at a young age, playing competitive golf for over 13 years before going on to compete at the Division I level at High Point University. While at High Point, Caitie discovered her passion for entrepreneurship. As a freshman, she founded her first brand, Lock-It, which went on to launch in more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. In January 2024, Caitie launched her second brand, Caitie G, a line of elevated, event-compliant stadium bags featuring removable privacy wraps. Inspired by her lifelong devotion as a Colts fan and conversations with women who felt uncomfortable carrying personal items in clear bags, Caitie created a solution that blends style, privacy, and stadium compliance. Outside of work, Caitie enjoys long walks with her husband and golden retriever, relaxing on the lake with her family, and hitting the links.

Melissa Walker – Vice President and Controller of RC Electric, LLC “Melissa Walker is the Vice President and Controller of RC Electric, LLC, and a key leader behind the growth of the familyowned business she built alongside her husband, Brett. She joined the company fulltime in 2011, bringing financial expertise, strong operational discipline, and a peoplefirst leadership style that helped guide RC Electric from a one truck startup into a thriving operation with 15 trucks and 26 employees. Before RC Electric, Melissa built a successful career in healthcare administration and later at IU Health, experiences that shaped her resilience, adaptability, and commitment to leading with care. Today, she focuses on cultivating a familyoriented workplace where employees feel valued and supported—reflecting her belief that a family business is defined not just by its owners, but by the people who help it grow. Family remains at the heart of Melissa’s work. She and Brett now lead RC Electric alongside their three children—Marissa and twin sons Justin and Dylan—and she is a proud grandmother to one granddaughter who inspires her daily.”

Mark Kay Huse – General Manager of Indy Ignite

Marsha Wurster – Senior Director of Commercial Enterprise and Board Chair for AAA Motor Club Marsha (Stone) Wurster, a certified public accountant (CPA), joined the Indianapolis Airport Authority as director of internal audit in 1994 after spending five years in public accounting. Wurster held various financial roles for U.K .- based airport operator BAA, which held the management contract for IAA from 1995 through 2007. Wurster ultimately held the top financial role for IAA as CFO through 2013, when she transitioned into her current role overseeing all revenue producing / business and air service development activities for IAA. Wurster holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana State University, and currently serves on the board of directors for The International Center, Tourism Tomorrow, Inc. and the Hendricks County Tourism Commission, along with other civic and corporate boards.

Stephanie Nichols – Marketing Director for Franciscan Health Stephanie Nichols brings more than 18 years of experience in healthcare marketing and communications and currently serves as the System Marketing Director for Franciscan Health, one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the Midwest, with 12 hospital campuses across Indiana and Illinois. In her role, Stephanie leads strategic marketing initiatives for the system’s oncology and cardiovascular service lines, developing thoughtful, integrated campaigns that educate communities, connect patients to life-saving care, and support families navigating some of life’s most challenging moments. Stephanie joined Franciscan Health in 2014 after serving on the marketing and communications team at Ascension St. Vincent Health in Indianapolis. Known for her strategic mindset and collaborative leadership style, she is passionate about using the power of communication to improve access to care and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families. Stephanie holds a Master’s degree in Public Relations from Ball State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Hanover College. Beyond her professional work, Stephanie is deeply committed to serving others and uplifting her community. Through her church, she leads a morning prayer group for mothers, creating a supportive space where women come together to pray over and encourage one another and their children. She also facilitates a women’s Bible study each summer, helping others grow in faith and connection. Stephanie serves on the marketing committee for Morning Light, a nonprofit organization that provides a free home for terminally ill, low-income patients in Indianapolis who often have nowhere else to turn for compassionate end-of-life care. In addition, she supports the Greenwood Education Foundation, which works to enhance opportunities for students, families, and teachers in the Greenwood Community School Corporation. Stephanie draws inspiration from her faith, family, and friends. She and her husband, Tim, have been married for 16 years and are proud parents of two daughters, Lorna and Mallie. Much of Stephanie’s free time is spent cheering them on at soccer, basketball, and track events, where she embraces the same spirit of encouragement and support that she brings to every part of her life. When she’s not on the sidelines, Stephanie enjoys staying active, spending time with friends, and sharing good food and wine with the people she loves. Whether in her career, her community, or her home, Stephanie strives to lead with purpose, compassion, and a genuine desire to help others thrive and feel loved in the everyday ordinary moments.

Sra. Elizabeth Isonhood Professional Background: I earned a degree in Business Administration and Bilingual Secretarial work in Ecuador. Came to the United States with a tennis scholarship and earned a degree in Elementary Education. I started working as a teacher’s assistant, then got a teaching job. I also tutored after school. Started one on one, and then groups of 4s. Decided then to open an afterschool facility to help students in learning a second language, The Spanish Advantage Club, which grew into a preschool as well. I have owned The Spanish Advantage Club for 10 years now. I love teaching and loving my students like my very own. Biggest Achievement: My biggest accomplishment has been opening my own business, The Spanish Advantage Club. Starting with tutoring in my own house to open my own facility with kids from 2 years old to 12 years old. Community Impact: I am a baseball fan, and support OYO in Lawrence with contributions and sponsoring teams. I enjoy watching my students play at OYO and being there for them. Personal Life: I was born in Ecuador, South America. My mother is from Ecuador, and my father was from the United States. I have lived in the United States for 30 years. I have a beautiful family, my husband, 6 children, and 1 baby granddaughter. My passion is working with kids and having an impact in their lives. My favorite thing to do in my free time is watching baseball, especially my son, I’m his number one fan. Reflection: Being honored means I have made a difference in someone’s life. It means that someone out there appreciates me, admires me, and thinks about what I did for them. It makes me want to keep doing what I do and keep giving everything I have to my students and the community. It is truly a great feeling!

Morgan Martin – NP at IU Health Morgan is an alum of Ballstate University. She is celebrating 15 years in the nursing field with the last 8 serving as a Nurse Practitioner in various settings such as transplant, internal medicine, and most recently gastroenterology largely within the IU Health system. She enjoys working with complex and vulnerable patient populations while striving for patient advocacy and empowerment. It is her professional mission to support her patients with compassion, empathy, personability, and clinical excellence. Using her personal breast cancer journey, she provides peer-to-peer support for those diagnosed with breast cancer as well as education through social media platforms. She is also engaged in fundraising efforts to further breast cancer research. Through her line of work, she advocates for early detection and regular health screenings. She is particularly passionate about breast and colorectal cancers. Morgan’s greatest achievement has been to advance her career as a new mother to Taytum and Teagan, while working in the demands of healthcare and everyday life. Raising two beautiful, engaging, curious, and independent daughters will always be her greatest contribution as well as accomplishment. Morgan has been married to her husband, Dan, for 13 years. When she is not working, the family enjoys camping, supporting the girls at their sporting events, and spending quality time with family and friends. Morgan’s family keeps her busy and brings her the greatest joy.

Shawn Delmolino