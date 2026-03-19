10 Must-Watch Bruce Willis Films of All Time

Source: MAX NASH / Getty Few actors have dominated Hollywood with the rugged charisma and everyman appeal of Bruce Willis. From wisecracking action hero to quietly intense dramatic lead, Willis carved out a filmography that spans genres and generations. Whether you are revisiting classics or discovering his work for the first time, these 10 must-watch Bruce Willis films belong at the top of every movie lover’s list.

Die Hard (1988) No list of Bruce Willis films is complete without the movie that made him a superstar. As NYPD officer John McClane, Willis redefined the action genre with humor, vulnerability, and unforgettable one-liners inside Nakatomi Plaza.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Quentin Tarantino’s genre-bending masterpiece features Willis as Butch Coolidge, a boxer with a conscience navigating the criminal underworld. His story arc remains one of the film’s most gripping segments.

12 Monkeys (1995) Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Terry Gilliam’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller showcases Willis as a haunted convict sent back in time to prevent a devastating plague. His raw, emotionally intense performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

The Fifth Element (1997) This visually stunning Luc Besson classic casts Willis as Korben Dallas, a cab driver turned reluctant savior of the universe. It remains one of the most beloved sci-fi cult films ever made.

Armageddon (1998) Willis leads a ragtag crew of oil drillers on a mission to save Earth from an asteroid in this Michael Bay blockbuster. It is pure popcorn entertainment anchored by Willis’s gritty, emotional performance.

The Sixth Sense (1999) M. Night Shyamalan’s cultural phenomenon stars Willis as Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist helping a boy who sees dead people. The twist ending made cinematic history, and Willis’s restrained performance is essential to its impact.

Unbreakable (2000) Willis reunites with Shyamalan for this grounded superhero origin story opposite Samuel L. Jackson. A slow burn that has aged beautifully, it helped redefine what a comic book film could be.

Sin City (2005) Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s neo-noir adaptation brings Willis into Basin City as Hartigan, a cop determined to protect the innocent. The film’s striking black-and-white visuals make every scene unforgettable.

Looper (2012) Rian Johnson’s time-travel thriller pairs Willis with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a thought-provoking story about fate and sacrifice. Willis delivers a layered performance as the older, battle-worn version of the lead character.