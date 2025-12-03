Source: Diy13 / Getty

Are You Responsible If Someone Slips On Ice On Your Sidewalk In Indiana?

Indiana winters bring icy sidewalks and driveways, creating potential hazards for pedestrians.

But what happens if someone slips and falls on the ice outside your property?

Are you legally responsible?

The answer depends on several factors, including Indiana’s premises liability laws and the specific circumstances of the incident.

Premises Liability in Indiana

Under Indiana law, property owners are generally required to maintain reasonably safe conditions on their premises.

This includes taking steps to address hazards like ice and snow.

However, the extent of this responsibility varies depending on the type of property and the relationship between the property owner and the injured party.

For example, commercial property owners owe a higher duty of care to customers (invitees) than homeowners do to social guests (licensees) or trespassers.

If a property owner knew or should have known about a dangerous condition, such as untreated ice, and failed to take reasonable steps to address it, they could be held liable for any resulting injuries.

Comparative Fault in Indiana

Indiana follows a comparative fault system, meaning that if the injured person is found partially responsible for their own accident by ignoring obvious hazards their compensation may be reduced proportionately.

For instance, if a pedestrian was texting and not paying attention while walking on an icy sidewalk, they might share some of the blame.

What Steps Should Property Owners Take?

To minimize liability, property owners should:

Regularly clear sidewalks and driveways of snow and ice. Apply salt or sand to improve traction. Address any known hazards promptly.

When Are You Not Liable?

In some cases, property owners may not be held responsible.

For example, if the ice formed naturally and the owner had no reasonable opportunity to address it, liability may not apply.

Additionally, Indiana law does not impose a blanket requirement for homeowners to clear public sidewalks adjacent to their property, though local ordinances may vary.

While Indiana law does not automatically hold property owners responsible for slip-and-fall accidents on icy sidewalks, negligence in maintaining safe conditions can lead to liability.

If you’re unsure about your responsibilities or have been involved in such an incident, consulting a premises liability attorney can help clarify your rights and obligations.

Source: Doehrman Buba Ring Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyer

Are You Responsible If Someone Slips On Ice On Your Sidewalk In Indiana? was originally published on wibc.com