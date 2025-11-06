Listen Live
Sports

Noblesville Boom Unveils New Mascot, Bobby the Bobcat

The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, introduced their new mascot, Bobby the Bobcat, during a public scrimmage on November 4 at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Noblesville Boom Logo - Mascot Bobby the Bobcat
Source: NBA

Noblesville Boom Unveils New Mascot, Bobby the Bobcat

The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, introduced their new mascot, Bobby the Bobcat, during a public scrimmage on November 4 at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

This event marked an exciting moment for fans as the team continues to establish its identity following its relocation from Fort Wayne and rebranding from the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bobby the Bobcat, dressed in a navy Boom jersey with the number 00, represents the team’s energy and agility.

According to Ryan Grant, the Boom’s president of business operations, the bobcat was chosen as it is one of the few wildcats native to Indiana.

Bobby’s name also pays homage to Bobby “Slick” Leonard, a legendary Pacers coach known for his passion and iconic “Boom, baby!” call during games.

The mascot will play a central role in the Boom’s community engagement, appearing at games, events, and fan experiences throughout the season.

The Boom’s first regular-season home game is set for November 8, where fans can expect Bobby to bring excitement and energy to the court.

Noblesville Boom Unveils New Mascot, Bobby the Bobcat was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Enter To Win A Free Pass To The Christmas Nights Of Lights!
Contests

Enter to Win: Christmas Nights of Lights

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

President Trump Threatens Tariffs Against Foreign Film Industry
Television

New True Crime Documentary has Indiana Roots

Local

How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close