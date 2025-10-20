Listen Live
Local

Indiana’s Charming Riverfront Gem You Need to Visit

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Downtown Vevay, Indiana
Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty

Indiana’s Charming Riverfront Gem You Need to Visit

Nestled along the scenic banks of the Ohio River, the small town of Vevay, Indiana is a hidden gem that captures everything we love about Midwestern charm. With its rich Swiss heritage, riverfront views, and historical roots in America’s earliest winemaking, Vevay offers a peaceful retreat that feels worlds away from the rush of everyday life. Especially in the fall, when the hills glow with autumn color, this southeastern Indiana town becomes a picture-perfect getaway.

Breathtaking River Views and Relaxing Parks

Situated along the Ohio Scenic Byway, Vevay greets visitors with wide-open views of the river and rolling hills that turn into a painter’s palette each autumn. Paul W. Ogle Riverfront Park is the perfect spot to slow down — spread out a blanket, enjoy a picnic, or simply sit and watch boats glide by under the blue Indiana sky. Families will love the playgrounds, while anyone craving a quiet moment will find the riverside breeze hard to beat.

A Taste of Indiana’s Wine History

Did you know Vevay was home to America’s first commercial winery? That tradition continues today at The Ridge Winery and Tasting Room, where guests can sip locally made wines while taking in sweeping river views. With a glass in hand and the scent of grapevines nearby, it’s easy to lose track of time on the patio overlooking the Ohio River.

History, Architecture, and Timeless Charm

Vevay’s story comes alive at the Switzerland County Historical Museum, featuring exhibits that trace the area’s Native American history and Swiss immigrant heritage. Architecture lovers will also appreciate the Schenck Mansion, a beautifully restored 19th-century estate that now operates as a bed and breakfast. Its ornate woodwork and serene setting make it a must-see.

Main Street Magic and Local Flavor

With around 1,650 residents, Vevay exudes small-town warmth at every corner. Stroll down Main Street to browse local boutiques, sip coffee at a cozy café, or catch a show at the Historic Hoosier Theater, where plays and live music bring the community together year-round.

Whether you’re drawn by the views, the history, or simply the peace and quiet, Vevay is the kind of town that reminds you to slow down, breathe deep, and enjoy the moment — one river breeze at a time.

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Coldplay - Teenage Cancer Trust Charity
Music

The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Dancing with the Stars
Contests

Enter to Win: Dancing with the Stars

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close