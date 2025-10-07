Listen Live
Science: This Song Makes Chocolate Taste Better

Published on October 7, 2025

Photo of curious brunette millennial lady hold chocolate wear white t-shirt isolated on pink color background
Source: Deagreez / Getty

Sweetest Melody: A Symphony for the Senses

 “Sweetest Melody” is a 90-second composition created to enhance the experience of eating chocolate. Scientists have collaborated with Galaxy Chocolates to design a track calibrated to 78 beats per minute—which reportedly mirrors the tempo at which a bar of chocolate melt on the tongue.

Music You Can Taste

The concept is rooted in multisensory integration: our brain doesn’t neatly separate taste, sound, and emotion — they overlap. The notes, instrumentation, and pacing of Sweetest Melody were carefully chosen to evoke “sweetness,” “luxury,” and “smoothness.” Pia­no and harp tones elevate the sugar notes; gentle strings glue everything together. The result? Listeners claim the chocolate feels more luscious and intense when paired with the track.

A Sensory Experiment Comes to Life

This unusual “chocolate + music” collaboration is as much a marketing move as it is a sensory experiment.

Want to test the magic? Here’s how:

  1. Find a calm moment — no distractions, just ambiance.
  2. Play “Sweetest Melody” (available on YouTube, Spotify) (YouTube).
  3. Unwrap a piece of chocolate. Let it rest on your tongue a few seconds.
  4. Note the difference: is it creamier? Sweeter? More immersive?

Even skeptics will likely enjoy the experiment. At worst, you enjoyed a nice song while eating chocolate. Not a bad outcome.

