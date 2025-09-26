Where to Find Indiana’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Source: natalipopova2011 / 500px / Getty



Nestled on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis, Luv Handle has become something of a brunch cult favorite. With a rotating, adventurous menu and a vibe that blends nostalgia with modern edge, this is no ordinary breakfast spot.



A new ranking names a Luv Handle sandwich the best breakfast sandwich in Indiana: The Surf & Turf Breakfast Sandwich

One of the most talked-about items on Love Handle’s menu is their Surf & Turf Breakfast Sammy — a sandwich piled high with lox (that smoky, silky fish), beef tongue, a perfectly cooked egg, cheese, remoulade, and slaw. Because Love Handle’s menu changes often, that exact sandwich might not always be on hand — but if it is, those in the know say jump on it!

What Makes Love Handle More Than “Just Another Brunch Spot”

Fearless ingredient choices. Beyond the surf-and-turf hero, Love Handle plays with tongue, pork belly, less common cuts, house-pickled veggies, and creative sauce combos.

Constant evolution. The menu changes weekly. That means walking in one morning could be a different adventure than yesterday.

Cozy, quirks-first space. Vinyl upholstery, bright accents, and a chalkboard menu give the place a tucked-away, local-favorite charm.

Word-of-mouth love. Reddit users mention that “it’s a heavy meal but sooooo good… a little pricey but definitely worth it on occasion.”



If you’re looking to shake up your weekend brunch game (or just want something bold enough to brag about on Instagram), Love Handle’s Surf & Turf Breakfast Sandwich — or whatever wild mashup they’re serving that day — is a must-try in Indy.