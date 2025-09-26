Listen Live
Local

Where to Find Indiana’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

High angle view of delicious fried eggs on dark bread with fresh dill, ready for a healthy breakfast or brunch
Source: natalipopova2011 / 500px / Getty


Nestled on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis, Luv Handle has become something of a brunch cult favorite. With a rotating, adventurous menu and a vibe that blends nostalgia with modern edge, this is no ordinary breakfast spot.

A new ranking names a Luv Handle sandwich the best breakfast sandwich in Indiana: The Surf & Turf Breakfast Sandwich
One of the most talked-about items on Love Handle’s menu is their Surf & Turf Breakfast Sammy — a sandwich piled high with lox (that smoky, silky fish), beef tongue, a perfectly cooked egg, cheese, remoulade, and slaw. Because Love Handle’s menu changes often, that exact sandwich might not always be on hand — but if it is, those in the know say jump on it!

What Makes Love Handle More Than “Just Another Brunch Spot”
Fearless ingredient choices. Beyond the surf-and-turf hero, Love Handle plays with tongue, pork belly, less common cuts, house-pickled veggies, and creative sauce combos.
Constant evolution. The menu changes weekly. That means walking in one morning could be a different adventure than yesterday.
Cozy, quirks-first space. Vinyl upholstery, bright accents, and a chalkboard menu give the place a tucked-away, local-favorite charm.
Word-of-mouth love. Reddit users mention that “it’s a heavy meal but sooooo good… a little pricey but definitely worth it on occasion.”

If you’re looking to shake up your weekend brunch game (or just want something bold enough to brag about on Instagram), Love Handle’s Surf & Turf Breakfast Sandwich — or whatever wild mashup they’re serving that day — is a must-try in Indy.

More from B 105.7
Trending
Hamilton County, Indiana
Food & Drink

Noblesville Restaurant Featured Nationally on CBS News

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Local Market with Crates of Apples for Sale in Natural Light
Local

Best Indiana Apple Orchards to Visit This September

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

New Soul Kitchen
7 Items
Local

Best Chili Spots in Indianapolis to Warm Up This Fall

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close