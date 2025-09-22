Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Nicole Kidman shared highlights of her family getaway on Instagram, showcasing her vacation style and fun moments with her sister and niece.

Kidman’s busy schedule with film projects has led to speculation about her relationship with husband Keith Urban, with jokes circulating that her work might be a way to spend time away from him.

Reports suggest that Kidman is living in the U.K. without Urban, staying in a mansion in Hampstead while filming Practical Magic 2, leading to rumors of the couple heading in “separate ways.”

A source mentioned that Kidman and Urban make an effort to speak daily while apart, but the extended time spent away from each other since Kidman’s mother’s death has raised concerns.

Source: Daily Advent

