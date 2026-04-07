Underrated Small Towns in Indiana Worth Visiting

When most people think of Indiana, they picture the bustling streets of Indianapolis or the iconic Indy 500.

But beyond the big cities, the state is home to a variety of small towns that offer charm, history, and unique experiences.

Here are some underrated small towns in Indiana that are definitely worth a visit.

1. Corydon

Often overlooked in favor of bigger cities, Corydon is a hidden gem that offers a taste of Indiana’s history. As the site of the only Civil War battle fought in the state, Corydon is packed with historical landmarks. Stroll down its charming Main Street, visit the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site, or explore the nearby Wyandotte Caves for a family-friendly adventure.

2. Madison

Nestled along the Ohio River, Madison is a picturesque town full of historic homes, antique shops, and scenic views. Known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture, Madison boasts over 133 blocks listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visit the Lanier Mansion State Historic Site or hike the nearby Clifty Falls State Park for some stunning views of nature.

3. Santa Claus

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Located in southern Indiana, Santa Claus is the perfect small town to visit during the holiday season. The town is home to the famous Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, a family-friendly amusement park that celebrates Christmas year-round. Take a stroll through the Santa Claus Museum and learn about the history behind the town’s unique name and its holiday traditions.

4. Columbus

With a reputation for world-class architecture, Columbus is a small town that’s big on design. The town is home to stunning buildings by renowned architects like Eero Saarinen and I.M. Pei. Visit the Miller House and Garden, a modernist masterpiece, or explore the Columbus Indiana Architectural Tour for a unique take on the town’s design history. It’s the perfect destination for architecture enthusiasts.

5. Monticello

Located along the banks of the Tippecanoe River, Monticello offers a peaceful retreat with access to outdoor recreation and local history. Known for its proximity to Indiana Beach Amusement Resort, Monticello is a great spot for families. Don’t miss a visit to the Whistle Stop Depot, an old railroad station, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the Tippecanoe Country Club.

6. Nashville

Situated in the heart of Brown County, Nashville is a small town bursting with arts, culture, and outdoor beauty. Known for its vibrant arts scene, Nashville offers a variety of galleries, studios, and shops filled with handmade crafts and local art. Hike or bike through Brown County State Park for breathtaking views and a chance to experience Indiana’s natural beauty.

7. Wabash

A town with a rich history and an impressive collection of architectural styles, Wabash is known for being the first electrically lit city in the world. Stroll through the historic downtown area, where you’ll find a variety of local shops, cafes, and museums. Visit the Wabash County Historical Museum or take a walk around the Eel River to enjoy the town’s peaceful setting.

8. Peru

For a small town with a rich circus history, head to Peru, also known as the “Circus Capital of the World.” Explore the Circus City Festival, which celebrates the town’s connection to the circus, or visit the Grissom Air Museum to learn about the town’s military history. Peru is also home to the beautiful Mississinewa Lake, perfect for boating, fishing, and hiking.

9. Greencastle

Located near DePauw University, Greencastle is an intellectual hub with a quaint downtown and a lively arts scene. Visit the Putnam County Museum to learn about the town’s history, or catch a performance at the DePauw University Performing Arts Center. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon at DePauw Nature Park, where you can explore scenic trails and wildlife.

10. Vevay

Vevay offers a charming blend of natural beauty and Swiss heritage. Situated on the banks of the Ohio River, this small town is known for its wineries, including the historic Lanthier Winery. Explore the Switzerland County Historical Society Museum, stroll along the riverfront, or visit the annual Swiss Wine Festival to experience local traditions and celebrate the town’s European roots.