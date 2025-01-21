Costco Workers Approve Nationwide Strike Over Contract Dispute

Costco | Source: Anadolu / Getty

Costco workers across the U.S. have voted to authorize a nationwide strike, with over 85% of union members in favor.

The Teamsters union, which represents more than 18,000 Costco employees, is pushing for a fair contract.

Union Demands Fair Pay and Benefits

The workers’ demands center on better wages and benefits. Costco recently reported $254 billion in revenue and $7.4 billion in profits—a 135% increase since 2018—but has yet to meet the union’s requests.

“Our members won’t work past January 31 without a fair agreement,” said Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters General President.

“Costco’s success is built on our members, and they deserve better.”

Workers Prepare for Action

Last week, workers held practice pickets in cities across the country, including Hayward, California, and Long Island, New York.

Bryan Fields, a Costco employee in Baltimore, said, “We are the backbone of Costco. If the company doesn’t step up, that’s on them.”



Countdown to Deadline

With the January 31 deadline approaching, Costco faces growing pressure to reach a deal.

A strike could disrupt operations nationwide, leaving customers and executives to deal with the fallout.

What This Means for Costco

If workers follow through with the strike, Costco could face significant challenges.

Store operations may be disrupted, leading to delays in restocking shelves and longer wait times for customers.

This could impact customer satisfaction and loyalty, especially as Costco’s competitors stand ready to fill the gap.

Additionally, the financial strain of a strike could lead to losses in revenue and damage the company’s reputation as an employer, potentially affecting future hiring efforts.