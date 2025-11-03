Listen Live
Top 10 Songs of November in 2004

Published on November 3, 2025

MTV Europe Music Awards 2004

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

The year 2004 was a transformative time, marked by significant technological shifts, and moving music that would have a profound, lasting impact on our society. 2004 was the year that witnessed the birth of mainstream social media, as platforms like Facebook and MySpace began to rapidly gain popularity and reshape the way people around the world connected and communicated.

Culturally, 2004 was a year that produced iconic films like “You Got Served”, “Soul Plane”, “iRobot”, and “The Incredibles,”; But all in all, it was the music that kept us moving through the year.

We got to witness the musical genius of some artists who made their debuts in 2004. Some of some soon to be superstars who debuted in 2004 include: Gwen Stefani (Hollaback Girl), Ashlee Simpson, The Killers, and Nick Jonas (Jonas Brothers). Some of the bands that formed in 2004 include:Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Motionless In White, Architects,  Bring Me The Horizon, Band Of Skulls and more!

Kanye West released his debut album, The College Dropout, on February 10, 2004, receiving critical reviews as ‘one of the best debut albums of all-time. The album was a commercial success, and featured contributions from Mos Def, comedic impressions Deray Davis and a verse from his ‘big brother’ Jay Z; But it was Eminem who took the top spot for the best song of November in 2004.

Check out the Top 10 Songs of November in 2004

10. Bowling for Soup – 1985

9. My Prerogative – Britney Spears

8. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

7. Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

6. Usher & Alicia Keys – My Boo

5. Vertigo – U2

4. Lose My Breath – Destiny’s Child

3. What are you Waiting for? – Gwen Stefani

2. Over and Over – Nelly ft. Tim McGraw

1.  Eminem – Just Lose It

Top 10 Songs of November in 2004 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

