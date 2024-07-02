Walgreens has 8600 U.S. stores and said last week they may close up to 25% of them.
The first wave of closures has been announced. You can see the full list here.
The only Indiana store we see on the list is this one:
- 1195 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140
Here are the Indiana Walgreens Stores Slated for Closure
