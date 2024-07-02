Listen Live
Local

Here are the Indiana Walgreens Stores Slated for Closure

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walgreens has 8600 U.S. stores and said last week they may close up to 25% of them.

The first wave of closures has been announced.  You can see the full list here.

The only Indiana store we see on the list is this one:

  • 1195 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140

More from B 105.7
Trending
Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The Beach Boys 25 items
Music

Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

bocca 18 items
Food & Drink

The Best Patios In Indianapolis

Walgreen's Plans To Close A Number Of Its Stores Across The Country
Local

Here are the Indiana Walgreens Stores Slated for Closure

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

fair 43 items
Food & Drink

Indiana State Fair Unveils 2024 New Fair Food

b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Kentucky Kingdom
Contests

Enter To Win: Kentucky Kingdom

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close