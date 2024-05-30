Listen Live
Terre Haute Singing Janitor Grabs National Attention

Published on May 30, 2024

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" Finale - Arrivals

A Terre Haute singing janitor has grabbed national attention. Richard Goodall, a custodian at West Vigo Middle School in Terre Haute has stepped into the national spotlight on the latest season of America’s Got Talent.

This unexpected journey began when a simple recording of Goodall singing at work captured the hearts of viewers on social media. He earned the nickname “singing janitor.” His newfound popularity led him to the stage of America’s Got Talent.

Goodall’s journey from school janitor to America’s Got Talent contestant is a heartwarming reminder that extraordinary talent can be found in the most unexpected places. Vigo County is buzzing with pride. Terre Haute is ready to cheer on their hometown hero as he reached for his dreams in front of a national audience.

 

Terre Haute Singing Janitor Grabs National Attention  was originally published on wibc.com

