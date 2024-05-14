Listen Live
Relationships

Procrastinator? Your Marriage Could Be in Danger

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The area where procrastination can come back to bite you the most is in your relationship.

In sitting with people who have experienced divorce, one common theme is… “I wish we had dealt with issues sooner.”  People almost always know when there are issues in a relationship, and yet they deny or avoid them.  I hear something like this a lot – “We both hoped if we were patient, that life would calm down, and our issues would get better on their own or we’d eventually be able to work through them.”

Trust me.  They won’t get better on their own.

What some naively believe to be the issues getting better is really just one or even both of you giving up on making things better…and then you end up living cold parallel lives.  Kicking issues down the road most often fuels them to get bigger.  That’s usually what happens to unaddressed issues… they grow!

Related Stories

When you have a project due at work or school, you have to break it down and work on it regularly, piece by piece.  Your relationship is no different.  If things aren’t right, don’t wait to make things better.  Talk to your partner, maybe a therapist, and come up with a plan.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a licensed mental health therapist in Greenwood, Indiana.

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Entertainment

Travel Site For Hidden Gems

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

mcdonalds
B in the now

Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/09/24

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/13/24

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/08/24

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close