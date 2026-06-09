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Clark's Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

Published on June 8, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

WASHINGTON–Caitlin Clark buried a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to give the Indiana Fever a 78-76 victory over the Washington Mystics on Monday night.

Washington erased a 17-point deficit to take the lead before Clark hit the three. Clark also hit a three-pointer to force overtime against the Mystics in May, but Washington went on to win that matchup 104-102. The Fever avenged that loss this time.

Clark led the Fever in scoring with 19 points. She also had five assists and three rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell was close behind with 15 points. Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fever overcame the Mystics shooting 50% from three-point range. They shot 34% from distance. Just about every other statistical category was close. The Fever shot 44% from the field and the Mystics were at 43%.

Michaela Onyenwere led the Mystics with 17 points.

The Fever are back in action against the Chicago Sky Thursday night at 7 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. Indiana’s record is 6-5.

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics was originally published on wibc.com

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