The price of washers and dryers has gone down 14% over the last year. We just bought a new washer and dryer last week and I felt like we got a fair price. In fact, new figures show a number of things have gotten cheaper in 2024… it’s just washers and dryers that happen to be leading the pack with the biggest drop in price.

Prices this year are also down for

Appliances in general

Rental cars

Airline tickets

Toys

Men’s suits

Jewelry

