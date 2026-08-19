Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Wednesday Rain Could Worsen Flooded Areas

A flood watch remains in effect for much of the state till Thursday

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Weather map showing a "Slight" risk of excessive rainfall across parts of Ohio and surrounding states.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — National Weather Service Indianapolis forecaster Kacie Fucson says more rain on Wednesday across north-central Indiana could affect already flooded areas and push some rivers higher.

“Somewhere across north-central Indiana, we could see around an inch of rain, maybe locally higher amounts,” Fucson said. “That could definitely impact flooding along our rivers and potentially raise points along the rivers downstream into the Indianapolis area.”

Fucson says there is also a chance for isolated severe weather.

“There’s also a chance of some isolated severe weather, mainly damaging wind, potentially some hail in there as well,” she said.

With the ground already saturated across Indiana, Fucson says it won’t take much wind to cause additional problems.

“It’s not going to take much wind to snap things over,” she said.

The White River below flood stage is still in what the National Weather Service calls the action stage. Fucson says additional rain could cause river levels to rise again.

“Depending on the rain we get today, we could see those slowly go back into active,” she said.

Fucson says a river crest is the highest point the river is expected to reach before water levels begin falling. She says the timing and height of a crest depend on several factors, including conditions upstream.

“There could even be issues upstream that might impact how things flood further downstream,” she said. “The quarry in Carmel filling up, that was an example of the water went elsewhere on its way downstream.”

NWS: Wednesday Rain Could Worsen Flooded Areas was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Comments
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game

Comments
Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Comments
Conner Prairie logo and text "Step into the story" against a background of trees and foliage.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Connor Prairie

Comments
Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
10 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  caseydaniels

Top 10 Closest National Parks to Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Comments
A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

Comments
Events
A smiling man in sunglasses sitting on the hood of a vintage turquoise car in a grassy outdoor setting.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Don McLean

Comments
A man wearing a Zeppelin graphic t-shirt stands outdoors, and the same man in a later photo stands in a cluttered workshop or garage.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan

Comments
Comedy night event poster with comedians Sean Copeland, Annie, Nick Jordan, and JMV, held at Mad Hatter venue on September 12, tickets $15.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

SOLD OUT: B1057 Comedy Night

Comments
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

Comments
1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

Comments
More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

Comments

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close