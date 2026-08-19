Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

State Farm Is Sending Customers $5 Billion, Do You Qualify?

State Farm is sending out $5 billion in cash-back dividends. Here's who qualifies, how much you could get and when payments arrive.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

State Farm has begun sending out money to qualifying customers as part of its one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend, with payments expected to continue rolling out over the next several months.

According to the company, this dividend is the largest in State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company’s history and covers eligible policies across more than 49 million vehicles.

TRENDING: Social Security Adds 14 New Disability Conditions

Do you qualify for a State Farm dividend?

Customers qualify for a payment if they had a State Farm Mutual personal auto insurance policy active at any point during 2025, and the calculated dividend is at least $10.

TRENDING: High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

How much is the State Farm dividend for customers?

Each customer’s receiving amount is based on a percentage of the premium paid fr each qualifying policy in 2025. The percentage varies by state, ranging from 4% to 10%.

The payments average $100 per vehicle according to the company.

Payments are being distributed in waves based on the state that the customer’s policy is assigned to. This means not everyone will receive their money at the same time. According to State Farm, millions of customers have already received payments, and nationwide distributions will take several months.

Customers who qualify should receive either an email or letter notifying them about their payment.

Customers who have an email on file with State Farm will receive an email with instructions from Veritas directing them to the payment portal. They can then choose between a digital payment or a check as their preferred method of payment. If you are a customer and do not have an email on file, you will automatically receive a check by mail.

The dividend will be issued as a separate payment as opposed to a credit towards an insurance policy.

Customers can check state-specific payment dates and get more information about their dividend at sfdividend or call State

State Farm Is Sending Customers $5 Billion, Do You Qualify? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Comments
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game

Comments
Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Comments
Conner Prairie logo and text "Step into the story" against a background of trees and foliage.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Connor Prairie

Comments
Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
10 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  caseydaniels

Top 10 Closest National Parks to Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Comments
A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

Comments
Events
A smiling man in sunglasses sitting on the hood of a vintage turquoise car in a grassy outdoor setting.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Don McLean

Comments
A man wearing a Zeppelin graphic t-shirt stands outdoors, and the same man in a later photo stands in a cluttered workshop or garage.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan

Comments
Comedy night event poster with comedians Sean Copeland, Annie, Nick Jordan, and JMV, held at Mad Hatter venue on September 12, tickets $15.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

SOLD OUT: B1057 Comedy Night

Comments
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

Comments
1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

Comments
More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

Comments

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close