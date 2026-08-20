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Roofing decisions that can affect your home’s resale appeal

Maximize home resale value with the right roofing. Discover choices that attract buyers and improve curb appeal. Get the best ROI with our expert tips.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Roofing choices that boost home resale value
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If you’re looking to boost home resale value and appeal, know that choosing the right roofing products and services (e.g., durable, weather-resistant roofing materials and rejuvenation) can help. Comprehensive roof inspections and certifications can also be key to achieving this goal.

Remember: The roof, as a home’s single largest and continuous structural component, protects everything under it and makes up nearly 40% of the visible exterior of a building, per RealtyTimes. As such, your roofing choices can be critical to boosting home resale appeal. 

What Does Resale Mean on a Home? 

Home resale means selling a property with a previous or existing owner and occupants. The current owner is often also the occupant.

In the United States, most residential real estate transactions are resales. According to Rocket Mortgage, they account for over 85% of home sales in the country.

What Hurts Home Resale Value? 

You can expect a significantly negative roofing impact on home value if it’s: 

  • Aging 
  • Defective
  • Not up to code 
  • Too old that the roof doesn’t have weather-resistant features 

The same is true for old and faulty electrical and plumbing systems. They all hurt home resale value and property prices because they’d soon require expensive repairs or demand higher insurance premiums.

Problems with major systems also pose safety hazards, further lowering a home’s livability. Roof or plumbing leaks, for instance, can cause structural deterioration and harmful mold growth, while old electrical wiring can trigger life-threatening home fires. 

What Roofing Choices Can Help Boost Home Resale Value? 

Roof upgrades for resale value improvements include reroofing or replacement with modern, durable weather-resistant materials. Rejuvenation is another option for a more budget-friendly approach.

You can also boost your property’s resale appeal by getting a comprehensive roof inspection and certification. 

Choosing Durable Weather-Resistant Roofing Materials 

One of the most crucial home resale tips to consider is a reroof or roof replacement, particularly if you have the budget and your existing roof is close to the end of its expected service life.

Investing in weather-resistant roofing materials, such as Class 4 impact-resistant asphalt shingles or standing seam metal, can help boost your home’s resale value by reducing potential buyers’ worries about: 

  • Severe weather damage to the roof
  • Costly roof repairs or replacement 
  • High insurance costs 

Roof Rejuvenation

Roof rejuvenation is a form of maintenance treatment applied to aging roofs, restoring their:

  • Durability
  • Flexibility
  • Waterproofing features

RejuvaRoofs, a specific treatment, can even extend the life of a roof by up to 10 years, with its cost only being a fraction of replacement, as pointed out by the folks at Omega Roofing

Comprehensive Roof Inspection and Certification 

Comprehensive roof inspections and certifications come with professional guarantees, giving buyers verified proof that a roofing system is in solid condition. They can help deter low-ball offers and make buyers feel more at ease, as they can worry less about roof leaks and costly repairs if they decide to buy. 

Get a Fair Price on Your Home Resale

Getting the highest possible value for your property and ensuring the success of your home resale can largely depend on the state of your roof. Choosing durable roofing materials, investing in rejuvenation, and getting professional inspections and certifications are therefore smart moves. 

Keep exploring the rest of our platform for more informative guides and the latest news. 

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