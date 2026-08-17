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Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain

With flooding and rain dominating headlines lately, we thought it was the perfect time to turn to music's long love affair with wet weather.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Raindrops on window glass close up with blurred city background during rainy weather.
Source: Anna Lazarieva / Getty

Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain

With flooding and rain dominating headlines lately, we thought it was the perfect time to turn to music’s long love affair with wet weather. From classic rock to Motown to modern pop, rain has inspired some of the most memorable songs ever written, sometimes as a symbol of sadness, sometimes renewal, and sometimes just as an excuse to dance.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain.

RELATED | A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

“Purple Rain” – Prince

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Who’ll Stop the Rain” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses

“Singin’ in the Rain” – Gene Kelly

“Here Comes the Rain Again” – Eurythmics

“I Can’t Stand the Rain” – Ann Peebles

“Umbrella” – Rihanna ft. Jay-Z

“Set Fire to the Rain” – Adele

“Rainy Days and Mondays” – The Carpenters

“The Rain Song” – Led Zeppelin

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” – B.J. Thomas

“I Wish It Would Rain” – The Temptations

“Rain” – Madonna

“Fire and Rain” – James Taylor

“Rainy Night in Soho” – The Pogues

“Kiss the Rain” – Billie Myers

“Come Rain or Come Shine” – Ray Charles

“Only Happy When It Rains” – Garbage

“It’s Raining Men” – The Weather Girls

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