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Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain

With flooding and rain dominating headlines lately, we thought it was the perfect time to turn to music’s long love affair with wet weather. From classic rock to Motown to modern pop, rain has inspired some of the most memorable songs ever written, sometimes as a symbol of sadness, sometimes renewal, and sometimes just as an excuse to dance.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain.

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“Purple Rain” – Prince