Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Local

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Most of the state is under a flash flood watch until Sunday.

Published on August 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain on Saturday keeps the risk of flooding around for the weekend across Indiana.

Showers and thunderstorms move through central Indiana from Illinois Saturday morning. With all the rain the state has already seen this week, Jason Puma from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis called it “a significant event in central Indiana weather history.”

“There’s not a lot of places for this water to go other than to start running off and resulting in flooding or making existing flooding worse,” said Puma.

A weather map showing a "Moderate" risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the central United States.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the state through Sunday morning. NWS issued flash flood warnings for Boone, Clinton, Carroll, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, and Warren counties.

“There have been a few spots that have had around 10 inches or so over the course of the week, and there’s probably a few isolated higher amounts as well,” Puma added.

Puma is reminding Hoosiers to never drive through flooded roadways, as water depths can be deceptive and conditions can deteriorate rapidly.

“Don’t let kids play near floodwaters and don’t go kayaking in the river,” Puma said. “Floodwaters are nothing to mess around with.”

Included in Saturday’s weather system are lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph. There is also a heat advisory covering the south-central and southwestern portions of the state, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Comments
Conner Prairie logo and text "Step into the story" against a background of trees and foliage.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Connor Prairie

Comments
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Comments
Indiana State Fair
6 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

Things Only People From Indiana Say

Comments
A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Spain Wins Second World Cup Title, Beats Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time

Comments
Events
A smiling man in sunglasses sitting on the hood of a vintage turquoise car in a grassy outdoor setting.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Don McLean

Comments
A man wearing a Zeppelin graphic t-shirt stands outdoors, and the same man in a later photo stands in a cluttered workshop or garage.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan

Comments
Comedy night event poster with comedians Sean Copeland, Annie, Nick Jordan, and JMV, held at Mad Hatter venue on September 12, tickets $15.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

SOLD OUT: B1057 Comedy Night

Comments
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

Comments
1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

Comments
More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

Comments

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close