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Braun Seeks Federal Aid After Severe Indiana Weather

Braun requested a presidential emergency declaration through FEMA on Friday.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun is asking the federal government for emergency assistance as Indiana responds to severe weather, historic flooding, tornadoes and a derecho that began Aug. 11.

Braun requested a presidential emergency declaration through FEMA on Friday.

The request would provide federal assistance for emergency response costs, including swift-water rescues, power restoration and other immediate response efforts.

The severe weather has caused deaths and injuries, damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure, displaced families and disrupted emergency services and communications.

Power outages peaked at more than 300,000 customers, while flooding reached 100-year levels in some areas and damaged or closed roads.

Braun previously declared a statewide disaster emergency and deployed the Indiana National Guard. State officials continue working with local communities and first responders on response and recovery efforts.

Braun says the federal assistance would help Indiana strengthen those efforts and provide additional support to communities affected by the storms.

Braun Seeks Federal Aid After Severe Indiana Weather was originally published on wibc.com

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