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East Central Indiana Hit Hard by This Week's Storms

East Central Indiana Hit Hard by This Week’s Storms

Much of eastern Indiana is under a flood warning.

Published on August 13, 2026
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WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — East central Indiana was one of the hardest hit regions in the state from storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Multiple counties in eastern Indiana, including Wayne County, are under a flood warning until 4 p.m. Thursday. The rest of Indiana, aside from some southwestern parts, has a flood watch until Friday morning.

Todd Harmeson with the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency told FOX59 that a part of I-70 westbound had a “structural collapse” because of all the water.

“We did identify with the Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police a collapse on a portion of I-70 near the Centerville Road, mile marker 146,” said Harmeson.

Several other roads in Wayne County remain closed due to the flooding. Harmeson said drivers should use the recommended detours of S.R. 9, U.S. 27, and U.S. 36 as the safest way to get back onto I-70.

“Many of the other state highways in and around western Wayne County are still closed because of flooding,” Harmeson said. “The prescribed detour is what trucks and motorists need to use today to keep them safe.”

Multiple water rescues have been made in the county involving people in their homes and some in their vehicles. Thankfully, Harmeson said no one has been seriously hurt or killed.

“We have not had any injuries or fatalities that we’re aware of at this point as a result of these storms, but we continue to remind motorists, ‘Turn around, do not drown,'” Harmeson said.

A shelter operated by the Red Cross has been set up at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Harmeson said the shelter is not crowded.

Current image: Yellow road sign that says "WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN

East Central Indiana Hit Hard by This Week’s Storms was originally published on wibc.com

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