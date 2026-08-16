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Is your AC ready for the next heat wave?

Rising temperatures can put extra pressure on your cooling system. Find out what homeowners should check before the next heat wave arrives.

Published on August 16, 2026
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Is your AC ready for the next heat wave?
Pixabay.com royalty-free image #3629396, 'air conditioner, global warming, summer' uploaded by user ElasticComputeFarm, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/en/air-conditioner-global-warming-3629396/ on November 10th, 2018. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Many AC units are in no shape to survive the next heat wave. If you’re worried about yours, look for signs like weak airflow and unusual sounds.

How serious are these heat waves? According to the NCEI, this past July was the warmest month in U.S. history, with an average of 76.9°F. Due to global warming, temperatures should only get more intense in the near future.

Why Should You Keep Your AC Efficient?

As long as you keep up to date with your AC maintenance, heat waves will be far less of an issue. Key benefits of air conditioner efficiency include:

  • Lower energy bills: Your AC will need less power to cool your home
  • Better cooling: Rooms will reach target temperatures faster
  • Longer lifespan: Well-tuned units won’t need to be replaced as often
  • Cleaner air: Fresh filters catch pollen and dust

How to Tell If Your AC Unit Needs Servicing?

Most AC issues start with small changes you can see, hear, or feel. Spotting these issues early may allow you to prevent costly repairs. Examples include:

1. Warm Air From Vents

If your AC unit is blowing warm air, the first thing to do is confirm the thermostat is set to “cool.” You should also replace your filter and clean the outdoor unit. If you’re still getting warm air, you could be dealing with major issues like:

  • Frozen coils
  • Refrigerant leaks
  • Compressor failure

2. High Energy Bills

Energy bills are naturally higher in summer, but a sudden jump is worth looking into. If your daily routine and energy rates haven’t changed recently, your AC may be losing efficiency. A quick HVAC system check can provide answers.

Keep in mind that older units lose efficiency over time. Even a well-maintained central AC unit should only last 10-15 years.

3. Weak Airflow

Stand near the AC vent and feel the airflow. A weak airflow can make the entire house feel stuffy or cause uneven cooling between rooms. Some common causes of weak airflow during the summer months include:

  • Clogged air filter
  • Failing blower motor
  • Dirty evaporator coil
  • Blocked vents or ducts

4. Continuous Operation

As demanding as summer cooling can be, your AC should still take breaks. If it runs from morning to night, this usually means it can’t reach the target temps. As a result, the home will likely feel warmer than usual.

If the filter is clean, you may have a refrigerant leak on your hands. By law, only a licensed HVAC technician can fix these leaks and refill refrigerant.

5. Strange Sounds

Most AC units make noise, such as soft humming or a light rush of air. However, noises like loud grinding or banging can signal a dying motor or a broken part. You may also hear buzzing, which indicates electrical trouble.

If you hear these noises, turn the AC off and consult a reliable repair service, such as Pure Air Cooling & Heating. Check out their site for more information.

Stay Prepared for the Next Heat Wave!

Preventive AC care plays a key role in managing an intense heat wave. The longer you wait to address the warning signs, the more likely you are to experience a total breakdown. The above guide will help keep your AC in order!

Keep reading our content for more home improvement tips from our experts!

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