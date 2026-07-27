Source: (Photo provided by the Indiana State Fair.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Monday that two legendary groups will now kick off this year’s fair.

The Four Tops and The Spinners will perform August 7th on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Fair employees say the Beach Boys will not perform on opening night this year as originally planned. The band postponed their show until 2027. Employees announced Monday Bret Michaels also postponed his August 12 concert to 2027 due to “health complications.” Officials will announce a new concert for the 12th soon.

The Four Tops, originally called the Four Arms, became stars in 1964. They released “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and “It’s The Same Old Song.”

The Spinners first gained national attention for their hit single “It’s a Shame,” written by Stevie Wonder. The group received six Grammy nominations and sold millions of records worldwide.

Concerts for the 2026 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair include:

The Four Tops and The Spinners – Friday, August 7

TUSK – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute – Saturday, August 8

Josiah Queen – Sunday, August 9

Clayton Anderson – Tuesday, August 11

Busta Rhymes – Thursday, August 13

Grand Funk Railroad – Friday, August 14

DJ Golden Hour: A Tribute to Demon Hunters – Saturday, August 15

Trace Adkins – Sunday, August 16

Los Sementales De Nuevo Leon – Tuesday, August 18

Happy Together Tour- Wednesday, August 19

Gene Simmons – Thursday, August 20

Sammy Kershaw & Craig Morgan – Friday, August 21

Don McLean – Saturday, August 22

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Sunday, August 23

The 2026 Indiana State Fair runs from August 7 through the 23rd, and it is closed on Mondays.

Indiana State Fair Announces New Opening Day Acts was originally published on wibc.com