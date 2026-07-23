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All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Around the World....

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

Whether you're planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here's every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey.

Published on July 23, 2026
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  • IMAX 70mm provides sharper image, richer colors, and a more immersive experience on giant screens.
  • The film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature captured in this format.
  • Locations screening the film in IMAX 70mm are limited, requiring moviegoers to plan their viewing experience.
Universal Pictures presents THE ODYSSEY New York Premiere
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

If you’re planning to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey the way it was meant to be experienced, you’re going to need to be selective about where you buy your ticket.

The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature ever captured completely in the format.

Because of that, only 41 theaters worldwide are equipped to project the movie in true IMAX 70mm film. These locations feature the massive screens, incredible detail, and expanded aspect ratio that Nolan specifically designed the film for. (Axios)

Whether you’re planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here’s every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey.

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’

United States (25)

Arizona

• Tempe – Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX

California

• Dublin – Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX
• Hollywood – TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX
• Irvine – Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX
• Los Angeles – Regal LA Live & IMAX
• Ontario – Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX
• Sacramento – Esquire IMAX Theatre
• San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX
• Universal City – Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX

Colorado

• Colorado Springs – Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX
• Denver – Regal Colorado Center & IMAX

Florida

• Fort Lauderdale – AutoNation IMAX Theater

Georgia

• Buford – Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX

Illinois

  • Woodridge – AMC Seven Bridges IMAX

Indiana

• Indianapolis – Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre

Michigan

• Grand Rapids – Celebration! Cinema North & IMAX

New York

• New York City – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX

Pennsylvania

• King of Prussia – Regal King of Prussia & IMAX

Tennessee

• Nashville – Regal Opry Mills & IMAX

Texas

• Austin – Bullock Texas State History Museum IMAX
• Dallas – Cinemark Dallas & IMAX

Washington

• Seattle – Boeing IMAX at Pacific Science Center

Canada (9)

Alberta

• Calgary – Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX
• Edmonton – Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX

British Columbia

• Langley – Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX
• Richmond – SilverCity Riverport & IMAX

Nova Scotia

• Halifax – Scotiabank Theatre Halifax & IMAX

Ontario

• Mississauga – Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX
• Vaughan – Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX

Quebec

• Montreal – Scotiabank Theatre Montreal & IMAX

Saskatchewan

• Regina – Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre

United Kingdom (3)

• London – BFI IMAX
• London – Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum IMAX
• Manchester – Vue Manchester Printworks IMAX

Australia (1)

• Melbourne – IMAX Melbourne Museum

Belgium (1)

• Brussels – Kinepolis Brussels IMAX

Czech Republic (1)

• Prague – IMAX Theatre Palác Flora

France (1)

• Montpellier – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe IMAX

Why Is IMAX 70mm So Special?

Unlike standard digital projection, IMAX 70mm uses much larger film frames that deliver:

• Sharper image quality
• Richer colors and contrast
• More visible picture thanks to the expanded 1.43:1 aspect ratio
• An incredibly immersive viewing experience on giant IMAX screens

For movie lovers, it’s widely considered the gold standard of theatrical presentation. (Axios)

If you’ve been waiting to experience The Odyssey in its highest-quality format, these 41 theaters represent the best way to see one of the year’s biggest films.

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Showed Out On ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour And Every Look Was A Masterclass

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World was originally published on hot1009.com

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