Listen Live
Close
Local

Caitlin Clark Back on Court as Fever Fall to Sparks

The Fever struggled defensively, allowing the Sparks to shoot 51% from the field.

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

LOS ANGELES — Caitlin Clark returned to the court Wednesday night, but the Indiana Fever fell to the Los Angeles Sparks 106-92.

Clark missed the previous two games with a back injury and was limited to 16 minutes in her return. She finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

“It’s really, really hard to get into a flow,” Clark said. “For the most part, I got good looks. Some of them went, some of them didn’t. I didn’t get to have a feel for the game as I usually do.

Clark said she feels good physically but knows it will take time to get back into a rhythm after missing more than two weeks.

The Fever struggled defensively, allowing the Sparks to shoot 51% from the field. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 29 points.

Playing Wednesday instead of Thursday gives Clark extra time to recover before the Fever wrap up their four-game road trip Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana beat Las Vegas 84-68 on July 5 without Clark in the lineup.

Clark is expected to rest Thursday before returning to action Sunday.

Caitlin Clark Back on Court as Fever Fall to Sparks was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Sunset on Lake Monroe in Indiana
15 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Public Lakes In Indiana

Heat in Germany
7 Items
Wellness  |  Editorial Staff

What To Do When the Heat Index Is High

Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Local  |  Staff

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Hot Weather On Its Way to Indiana

Events
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close