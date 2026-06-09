NWS: Indiana Will Have Scattered Showers, Heat, Gusty Winds in the Upcoming Days

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–You are being urged to watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could also bring about gusty winds and localized flooding in Indiana.

“Tomorrow morning (Wednesday), there could be some strong storms that could persist from tonight especially further south there could even be a chance of some localized flooding with that and then on Thursday there could be some storms that come in from the northwest from the Illinois area and those could have some gusty winds with them again,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Flooding is something forecasters like Eckhoff are telling you to keep an eye on.

“The flooding aspect it’s fairly dependent on exactly how prone your location is to flooding but if you encounter floodwaters I would just avoid them don’t drive into them don’t attempt to cross them just stay away from any flooding that you see because even if the water looks shallow the road could be washed out underneath there you just don’t know so I’d avoid it stay out of it,” said Eckhoff.

A cold front is supposed to move in Thursday night to bring the temperatures down as we get closer to the weekend, but Eckhoff says you’ll see some of the warmest temperatures of the year in the meantime.

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“Yeah so as we as we now are aware that dew points are back in the 70s so if you if you missed that over the winter time well it’s back so we’ve got dew points in the 70s again and that’s going to persist through through Thursday and temperatures are going to warm up a bit too we could have highs near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and combined with that humidity heat indices near 100 degrees is again possible so heat stress could become more of a concern associated people who are vulnerable to heat you know elderly young younger children infants people like that,” said Eckhoff.

The dew point is affected by the air’s absolute humidity. The more moisture the air contains, the higher its dew point.

NWS: Indiana Will Have Scattered Showers, Heat, Gusty Winds in the Upcoming Days was originally published on wibc.com