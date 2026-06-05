Listen Live
Close
Local

Fever Surge Past Atlanta 83-71

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 04 Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night by knocking off the Atlanta Dream 83-71 in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever led by as many as 15 and they forced Atlanta to shoot only 34% from the field. The Fever shot 48% and 44% from three-point range.

Indiana was led in scoring by Kelsey Mitchell. She had 25 points and made 11 of her 15 shot attempts. Aliyah Boston was closed behind with 19 points and seven rebounds. Caitlyn Clark scored 17 points for the Fever. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada both scored 13 points to lead the Dream in scoring. Angel Reese had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Hillmon scored 12 for Atlanta.

The next game in Commissioner’s Cup play for the Fever is against the New York Liberty Saturday night at 8 pm. The Fever improved to 5-4 with this victory.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is an in season competition that begins at the start of the regular season and continues throughout the first half of the season.  The final is played between the top teams from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. A total of 60 regular-season contests involving all 15 teams count toward the Cup standings.

The total compensation tops out at $500,000 with the winning team making around $30,000 per player and the game’s MVP taking home an additional $5,000. On the losing’s team’s side, players earn about $10,000 each.

Fever Surge Past Atlanta 83-71 was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Sports  |  Sean Copeland

The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Dinnertime in the Jenisen household finds the kids gathering around to fill up their plates and head for the the living room for Dinner while watching the Simpsons. Robert Jones and Mikaela Jenisen work the table at the same time.(Photo by RITA REED/Sta
10 Items
Food & Drink  |  Editorial Staff

10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Seattle to Claim First Home Win of the Season

Events
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close