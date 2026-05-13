Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters are tracking an increasing chance of rain at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as qualifying begins Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a weather system moving into the region will bring elevated rain chances Friday through the weekend.

“We’re going to have a system move through, and rain chances are going to remain elevated Friday through the weekend,” said Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Saturday and Friday look like the rainy days, with chances ranging somewhere from around 40 to just above 50 or 60 percent at times.”

Melo says confidence in the exact timing and placement of rain remains limited because models are still shifting.

“It really depends on whether or not we have a large system moving in,” he said. “The models are going back and forth right now on what exactly is going to happen.”

By Sunday, rain chances are expected to decrease to around 20 percent, with any lingering showers mainly focused across the northern half of the state.

While severe weather is not expected to be widespread in central Indiana, forecasters say there is some potential for stronger storms in the region over the next several days, with the main threat staying to the west.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the weekend, with highs potentially reaching the low 90s early next week. Forecasters say Monday could approach record territory, with a forecast high near 91 degrees in Indianapolis.

Rain May Slow IMS Qualifying Saturday was originally published on wibc.com